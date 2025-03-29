How to get and evolve Scorpion Quinque in Ghoul://Re

As part of the Commision of Counter Ghoul (CCG) association, having a Quinque in Ghoul://Re is rather important. Every member of the CCG carries this weapon to protect themselves from the Ghouls. As of this writing, there are quite a few Quinques in this experience, and Scorpion is the most common one you can acquire.

The Scorpion is basically a two-handed sword that can easily pierce through your enemy's armor. Moreover, it can be evolved into its v2, so you can easily decimate opponents of higher caliber in both PvE and PvP battles using this Quinque. Here's a guide that will help you get and evolve the Scorpion Quinque in Ghoul://Re.

How to get the Scorpion Quinque in Ghoul://Re

The Scorpion Quinque (Image via Roblox)

You can get the Scorpion Quinque by crafting it in this Roblox title. However, to unlock the crafting bench, you will have to unlock your Standard Issue Quinque first. This is done by becoming a Rank 1 Investigator and paying 100 Yen to Investigator Asahi at the CCG headquarters. Upon doing so, you can get your very first Quinque and unlock the Crafting Bench.

After unlocking the Crafting Bench, your main goal is to acquire the Blueprint for Scorpion Quinque. Without the respective Blueprints, you can not craft any Quinque. To obtain a Blueprint, you can beat regular and mission bosses. Defeating them has a random chance of providing you with this item.

The Crafting Bench (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@itzvexo)

Once you have got the Blueprint for Scorpion Quinque, head over to the Crafting Bench. You can find it inside the laboratory in the CCG headquarters. According to the Blueprint, you will need the following crafting materials to build the Scorpion Quinque:

x3 Kagune Sac: Find this item by defeating bosses and looting the reward chest.

x1 Bikaku Fragment: Dropped by mission bosses and raid bosses.

x5 Gold: Dropped by mission bosses and raid bosses.

x10 Steel: Dropped by mission bosses and raid bosses.

x15 Bronze: Dropped by mission bosses and raid bosses.

With the above crafting materials, you can get your hands on the Scorpion Quinque.

How to evolve Scorpion Quinque in Ghoul://Re

To evolve Scorpion into Scorpion v2 in this game, you will need the following materials:

5 Kakuja Fragments: Can be crafted using 5 Bikaku Fragments, 5 Ukaku Fragments, 5 Koukaku Fragments, and 5 Rinkaku Fragments.

2 Refined Bikaku Fragments: Obtained as a reward for beating bosses.

20 Bikaku Fragments: Obtained as a reward for beating bosses.

15 Kagune Sac: Obtained as a reward for beating bosses.

10 Steel: Obtained as a reward for beating bosses.

25 Bronze: Obtained as a reward for beating bosses.

After collecting the above resources, head over to the Crafting Bench and select the Scorpion from the list. From there, you can upgrade Scorpion to Scorpion v2.

FAQs

How do I get the Scorpion Blueprint in Ghoul://Re?

You can get the Scorpion Blueprint by defeating mission and regular bosses.

Where is the Crafting Bench in Ghoul://Re?

The Crafting Bench is found inside the laboratory on the second floor of the CCG headquarters.

How to get a Kagune Sac in Ghoul://Re.

You can get a Kagune Sac by defeating missios and raid bosses in this experience.

