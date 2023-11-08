How to get the Fall Festivities badge in Roblox Make a Cake

The Fall Season in Roblox Make a Cake has kickstarted with a scavenge hunt, which rewards a special Fall Festivities badge. You must collect different types of pumpkins on multiple maps to acquire this badge. However, the badge won't be available after the seasonal event ends.

Keep scrolling to learn how to add the Fall Festivities badge to your Roblox profile.

You must collect 13 pumpkins to acquire the Fall Festivities badge in Roblox Make a Cake

How to complete the scavenge hunt in Roblox Make a Cake

Follow the simple steps below to claim the exclusive seasonal badge in Roblox Make a Cake:

Launch the game and teleport to the Giant Noob Control Center map.

Get out of the spawn building using the small door on your right side.

Use the stairs on the left pathway and get to the low ground.

Now, walk straight and turn towards the left to find the Cylindrical Pumpkin.

Go back to the spawn point to find the Roblox Pumpkin under the "Robloxians Fed" board.

Walk outside the building and jump off the cliff.

You will see the Round Pumpkin on a tube below the cliff. Just jump on the tube to collect it.

After collecting the first three pumpkins, you must teleport to the Plaza map and follow these steps:

From the spawn point, use the long road to reach the endpoint.

The Cube Pumpkin is behind the wooden railing opposite the small house.

Go back to the spawn point near the flag pole and use the ladder fixed to the wall. Climb on top of the building's open roof.

Run towards the left side of the roof to find the 2-Tier Pumpkin.

To acquire the next pumpkin, get on the second roof and run toward the right side.

Get to the end of it and jump to the low ground.

Climb on the black rocks next to the Jack-o'-Lantern to collect the Star Pumpkin.

You can grab the Striped Pumpkin from the curved wooden bridge, which is on your left side.

Go to the other side of the bridge and walk straight to the wooden cabin built above the small hill.

Use the ladder underneath the cabin to get inside it. You can collect the Conjoined Pumpkin.

Get out of the cabin and climb your way to the cliff of the rocky hill to collect the 1-Tier Pumpkin.

Climb down from the cliff and run forward to find the Triangular Pumpkin at the end of the map behind the wooden direction signs.

Now, get on the dirt pathway and go straight to find a ladder next to the "Entrance" arch.

Use the ladder to get to the roof. Now, jump towards your left side to locate the 3-Tier Pumpkin.

Run in the opposite direction to find the 4-Tier Pumpkin behind the vent.

Go back to the flag pole and climb on top of it to collect the Upside-Down Pumpkin.

Follow the blue dot close to the flag pole to end the challenge in Roblox Make a Cake.

After you've followed all these steps, a message stating that you've earned the Fall Festivities badge will pop up on the screen.

