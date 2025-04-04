How to get the Fire Dimension Sticker Pack in Adopt Me

In Adopt Me, players can get unique items as a part of the currently ongoing Ice Dimension Event. In the second week of this celebration, the game added the Fire Dimension Sticker Pack, which gives Robloxians access to a myriad of stickers. This Sticker Pack includes a total of 13 unique Stickers, all of which feature a distinct Pet striking its signature pose.

Here’s how you can get access to the Fire Dimension Sticker Pack in Adopt Me.

Getting the Fire Dimension Sticker Pack in Adopt Me

Speaking to the NPC Tim (Image via Roblox)

The Fire Dimension Sticker Pack is on sale in the Ice Dimension, added to the experience at the beginning of the event’s second week. This Sticker Pack is only accessible for a week, which makes April 4 the last opportunity to acquire it.

To get this Sticker Pack, go to Adoption Island and enter the Ice Dimension portal. The portal can be found behind the Nursery, next to one of the bridges. Once you load into the event lobby, approach the NPC Tim to purchase the Sticker Pack for 400 Bucks.

Upon purchasing the Sticker Pack, you will receive a batch of 10 Stickers, which are randomly chosen from the pool of 13 unique ones. Since their drop rate is weighted by rarity, you are more likely to get Commons and Uncommons than Legendaries.

Contents of the Fire Dimension Sticker Pack

Opening a Fire Dimension Sticker Pack (Image via Roblox)

The Fire Dimension Sticker Pack includes Stickers of five rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Ultra-Rare, and Legendary. Each of these is assigned a specific drop rate; 40% for Common, 25% for Uncommon, 17% for Rare, 14% for Ultra-Rare, and 3.95% for Legendary. The only exception is the Blazing Lion animated Sticker, which has a summon chance of 0.05%.

Note that these drop rates are cumulative, which means that the individual pull chance for a specific Sticker will be lower than this.

Here’s a complete list of Stickers available in the Fire Dimension Sticker Pack:

Common: Ash Zebra, Campfire Cookies Bait

Ash Zebra, Campfire Cookies Bait Uncommon: Fire Dimension Portal, Magma Snail

Fire Dimension Portal, Magma Snail Rare: Burning Bunny, Flaming Zebra

Burning Bunny, Flaming Zebra Ultra-Rare: Christmas Pudding Pup, Magma Moose, Wildfire Hawk

Christmas Pudding Pup, Magma Moose, Wildfire Hawk Legendary: Flaming Fox, Toasty Red Panda, Volcanic Rhino, Blazing Lion

FAQs

How much does the Fire Dimension Sticker Pack cost in Adopt Me?

The Fire DImension Sticker Pack costs 400 Bucks apiece.

How many unique Stickers does the Fire Dimension Sticker Pack include in Adopt Me?

The Fire Dimension Sticker Pack includes 13 unique Stickers.

How long will the Fire Dimension Sticker Pack be available for sale in Adopt Me?

The Fire Dimension Sticker Pack will remain on sale until April 4, 2025.

