How to get Fire Flowers in Blox Fruits?

Fire Flowers in Blox Fruits is a quest item required to obtain the Draco V2. Without collecting this item, you simply can not evolve into a stronger version of the Draco race. Hence, a majority of players who have chosen the Draco race must find this item to dig deeper into their arsenal.
If you're not sure where to look for Fire Flowers, we have highlighted the easiest way to get this resource in this guide.
How to get Fire Flowers easily in Blox Fruits
First of all, know that Fire Flowers will spawn only if you have accepted the quest from the Dragon Wizard. To be specific, you must have the Draco race and accept the quest to evolve it to Draco V2. To find the Dragon Wizard, head over to the Dragon Dojo on Hydra Island. It is a level 1575 island found next to the Port Town in the Third Sea.
Upon interacting with the Dragon Wizard, he will ask you to bring five Fire Flowers in exchange for 1,000,000 Beli and Draco V2. You can find Fire Flowers after defeating enemies in the Third Sea. Once you kill an NPC, there's a little chance that it will spawn next to their corpse after a while. After finding a Fire Flower, there will be a five-minute cooldown. You can collect this resource again once the five-minute cooldown is over.
While there are multiple islands where you can farm Fire Flowers, not every island is ideal for it. The best place to farm this resource is Floating Island. Here, you can find various enemies like the Mythological Pirates, Forest Pirates, Fishman Raiders, etc. These enemies spawn in an open area where Fire Flowers are easy to spot. That said, you can defeat each of them to farm the said resource in abundance.
What does Draco V2 do in Blox Fruits
After offering five Fire Flowers to the Dragon Wizard, you will immediately evolve into Draco V2 and grow a pair of wings. Due to this, you gain a speed boost, dash boost, and flight ability that lasts for five seconds. Apart from this, using the Flash Step ability creates a small explosion that causes burn damage to the opponent.
In short, you become a stronger Draco, thanks to Fire Flowers in this Roblox title.
FAQs
How to get Fire Flowers in Blox Fruits?
You can get Fire Flowers after defeating an enemy. It will only spawn if you have accepted the Draco V2 quest from the Dragon Wizard.
What do Fire Flowers do in Blox Fruits?
Fire Flowers grow a pair of wings and give you certain stat buffs like speed boost, dash boost, and flight ability.
Can you trade Fire Flowers in Blox Fruits?
No, you can trade Fire Flowers from anyone in this experience.
