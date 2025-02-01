How to get Fire Flowers in Blox Fruits?

Fire Flowers in Blox Fruits is a quest item required to obtain the Draco V2. Without collecting this item, you simply can not evolve into a stronger version of the Draco race. Hence, a majority of players who have chosen the Draco race must find this item to dig deeper into their arsenal.

If you're not sure where to look for Fire Flowers, we have highlighted the easiest way to get this resource in this guide.

How to get Fire Flowers easily in Blox Fruits

Dragon Wizard location (Image via Roblox)

First of all, know that Fire Flowers will spawn only if you have accepted the quest from the Dragon Wizard. To be specific, you must have the Draco race and accept the quest to evolve it to Draco V2. To find the Dragon Wizard, head over to the Dragon Dojo on Hydra Island. It is a level 1575 island found next to the Port Town in the Third Sea.

Trending

Upon interacting with the Dragon Wizard, he will ask you to bring five Fire Flowers in exchange for 1,000,000 Beli and Draco V2. You can find Fire Flowers after defeating enemies in the Third Sea. Once you kill an NPC, there's a little chance that it will spawn next to their corpse after a while. After finding a Fire Flower, there will be a five-minute cooldown. You can collect this resource again once the five-minute cooldown is over.

Defeat enemies to get Fire Flowers (Image via Roblox | Wiki @ SHANGA8289)

While there are multiple islands where you can farm Fire Flowers, not every island is ideal for it. The best place to farm this resource is Floating Island. Here, you can find various enemies like the Mythological Pirates, Forest Pirates, Fishman Raiders, etc. These enemies spawn in an open area where Fire Flowers are easy to spot. That said, you can defeat each of them to farm the said resource in abundance.

Also check: Blox Fruits codes

What does Draco V2 do in Blox Fruits

After offering five Fire Flowers to the Dragon Wizard, you will immediately evolve into Draco V2 and grow a pair of wings. Due to this, you gain a speed boost, dash boost, and flight ability that lasts for five seconds. Apart from this, using the Flash Step ability creates a small explosion that causes burn damage to the opponent.

In short, you become a stronger Draco, thanks to Fire Flowers in this Roblox title.

FAQs

How to get Fire Flowers in Blox Fruits?

You can get Fire Flowers after defeating an enemy. It will only spawn if you have accepted the Draco V2 quest from the Dragon Wizard.

What do Fire Flowers do in Blox Fruits?

Fire Flowers grow a pair of wings and give you certain stat buffs like speed boost, dash boost, and flight ability.

Can you trade Fire Flowers in Blox Fruits?

No, you can trade Fire Flowers from anyone in this experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024