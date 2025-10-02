How to get Firefly in Grow a Garden

The Firefly was once a Grow a Garden admin-exclusive Pet, but it has been added to the experience with the Seed Stages update. Available as a Mythical-rarity Pet, the Firefly can be acquired as part of the Season 1 Pass. You can obtain it before November 1, 2025, which is when the battle pass will expire. With its ability, the Firefly has a chance of applying the Shocked Mutation to nearby Fruits.

This guide goes over the Firefly, exploring its acquisition method and how useful it can be in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Firefly in Grow a Garden

How to get

Firefly in the Season 1 Pass (Image via Roblox)

Firefly is available as a battle pass reward upon reaching level 25 in the Season 1 Pass. You can get the regular Firefly from the Free tier, while the Premium tier grants you a Giant Firefly as well. The Free tier is accessible by default, while the Premium tier costs 749 Robux to unlock.

The Season 1 Pass can be leveled up by completing the tasks listed in the Quests tab of the battle pass. These tasks primarily involve earning Sheckles, harvesting Fruits, and sowing certain Seeds. Since they can be a little RNG-heavy depending on the species in question, it may take a while to finish all of them.

There is a fixed deadline after which the battle pass and, by extension, the Firefly will no longer be accessible: November 1, 2025. Consider completing the Season 1 Pass before this happens.

Feel free to refer to the patch notes to learn everything about the Grow a Garden Seed Stages update.

Ability

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Firefly has a straightforward ability: it has a 10% chance of afflicting nearby Fruits with the Shocked Mutation. This ability triggers once every nine minutes or so, making it a fairly frequent occurrence.

The Shocked Mutation has a hefty 100x multiplier, placing it in the highest tier of Mutations. As a result, the Firefly is a high-value Pets despite its relatively simple ability. It is particularly useful for stacking Mutations, allowing you to maximize the bonuses you receive by reliably applying the Shocked Mutation.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get Firefly in Grow a Garden?

Firefly can be obtained from the Season 1 Pass as a level 25 reward.

What rarity does Firefly belong to?

Firefly belongs to the Mythical rarity.

Is Firefly worth it?

Yes, Firefly’s ability is one of the few ways of reliably applying the Shocked Mutation alongside Mutation Spray Shocked, making it quite valuable.

