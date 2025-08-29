How to get Flare Melon in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden routinely adds plant species of various rarities with each weekly update. The Flare Melon was introduced to the experience with Beanstalk Event Part 2 on August 23, 2025. This Rare-rarity plant can be bought from the Giant atop the Magical Beanstalk, but only after nurturing a Friendship with the goliath.
This guide will give you the details on the Flare Melon in Grow a Garden, including acquisition method, rarity, sell value, and harvest type.
Breaking down the Flare Melon in Grow a Garden
How to get
The Flare Melon Seed can be purchased from the Giant’s Friendship Shop, which opens upon delivering food to him atop the Magical Beanstalk. It is priced at 2.5 million Sheckles, and it can only be bought after you reach Friendship level 4 with the Giant.
There are two steps to the acquisition of this plant’s Seed: growing the Magical Beanstalk and developing a friendship with the Giant. Submit the required Fruit type in the event area until you and your fellow Robloxians have accrued 900 Beanstalk Points to grow the Magical Beanstalk. After that, the Magical Beanstalk will sprout from the ground and remain a tall structure for about 20 minutes.
Climb to the top and deliver food to the Giant to accrue Friendship Points. The higher the rarity of the food you deliver, the more Points you’ll get, and the faster you’ll become pals with the Giant.
Rarity, sell value, and harvest type
The Flare Melon belongs to the Rare rarity, which is on the lower end of the plant species added to the experience with the Beanstalk Event. This species produces Fruits that can be sold for an average value of 12,500 Sheckles, which is quite decent for its rarity. Considering the purchase cost, however, it will be a while before you recoup the resources you invested in its acquisition.
Its yield type is Multi-Harvest, which indicates that it will continue to produce Fruits until it is manually removed from the farm. This makes it inherently more valuable than its single harvest-type counterparts, which disappear after their Fruits are harvested.
FAQs on Grow a Garden
How do I get Flare Melon in Grow a Garden?
The Flare Melon Seed is available for purchase from the Giant’s Friendship Shop for 2.5 million Sheckles, provided you reach Friendship level 4 with him.
How much does an average Flare Melon Fruit sell for?
An average Flare Melon Fruit sells for 12,500 Sheckles.
When will the Beanstalk Event end?
The Beanstalk Event is scheduled to end on August 30, 2025.
