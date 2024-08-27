How to get free UGCs in LewisLife RP

LewisLife RP is a roleplaying game where you can create your own avatar and explore a vast open map. This life simulator includes various freebies to collect, including Unique Game Content (UGCs) made specifically for the title. Three of the newest UGCs are the Strawberry Fox, the Gentleman Jellyfish, and the Mushroom Jellyfish.

Here’s how you can get your hands on these UGCs in this roleplaying title.

Getting the three free UGCs in LewisLife RP

The three free UGCs (Image via Roblox)

The three free UGCs are exclusively obtainable through the Tripo World Discord server - the official Discord server created for this game. You can obtain the UGCs by entering a specific code in the channel dedicated to the game.

Follow these steps to obtain the Strawberry Fox, the Gentleman Jellyfish, and the Mushroom Jellyfish:

Create or log into your Discord account.

Follow this link to join the official Tripo World Discord server.

Access the #roblox-bilberrycity channel. This method won’t work in the #roblox-lewislife channel due to a bug.

channel. This method won’t work in the #roblox-lewislife channel due to a bug. Type in the codes /redeem gentlemanjellyfish , /redeem strawberryfox , and /redeem mushroomjellyfish one by one, and then press Enter to send the message.

, , and one by one, and then press Enter to send the message. Upon sending one of these codes, a bot will reply to you with a unique code. Copy the unique code from each message to a Notepad file so you don’t lose it.

Open Roblox and launch LewisLife RP.

Approach the area with the three UGCs and interact with each of them.

Enter the relevant code and hit the Confirm button to receive the UGC.

Repeat the same till you have all UGCs

If you complete all of these steps successfully, the associated UGC will be added to your account. You can view the new items from the Roblox customization screen.

About LewisLife RP

Official cover art for the game (Image via Rbolox)

This game is a life simulator and allows you to create a virtual life for yourself by taking up a profession, picking a house, and even customizing your in-game character. From school teachers and students to police officers and doctors, you can roleplay as whomever you wish. The experience also offers you the option to become a cat and you can be adopted by another Robloxian.

As a person, you can spawn a vehicle of choice and go on a ride across the city, exploring its buildings, shops, and areas to discover what other players have been up to. Furthermore, your outfits are fully customizable, allowing you to bring elements in and out of this experience.

The high degree of customizability and unimpeded roleplaying make this experience worth exploring for those who enjoy life sims.

FAQs

What are the three free UGCs in LewisLife RP?

The three free UGCs are the Strawberry Fox, the Gentleman Jellyfish, and the Mushroom Jellyfish.

How do I get the free UGCs in LewisLife RP?

You can obtain the three free UGCs by joining the Discord server and entering the redemption code in the #roblox-bilberrycity channel.

What is LewisLife RP about?

This game is about living a virtual life using various roleplaying elements, allowing you to become whomever you wish.

