How to get Fueguchi One in Ghoul://Re

The Fueguchi One is a new Quinque in Ghoul://Re that can help you take down Ghouls and bosses for good. This weapon belongs to the Mythical rarity, as obtaining it is a quest. While finding the Fueguchi One blueprint is a tough job, its insane damage output makes it worth the while. To sum it up quickly, you must grab this Mythical Quinque as soon as possible if you want to proudly represent the Commission of Counter Ghoul (CCG) association.

This guide explains how to get the Fueguchi One blueprint and craft it in this game. Also, you can scroll down for a quick overview of this Quinque's moveset in Ghoul://Re.

How to get the Fueguchi One blueprint in Ghoul://Re

To get the Fueguchi One blueprint, you must defeat a new raid boss in this Roblox title called Kuzen. Unlike regular bosses, this one won't spawn naturally on the map. Instead, you must pay some Yen and make it spawn with the help of the Boss Raid NPC. Just so you know, the Boss Raid NPC is found outside the CCG headquarters. You can reach here by pressing the "P" key and accessing the location marker feature.

The Kuzen Yoshimura boss (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Robbie Leath)

Once you are near the CCG headquarters, look for the Boss Raid NPC leaning on a wall facing the bridge. Upon interacting with her, you must pay 5,000 Yen to spawn the Kuzen boss. After paying the said amount, you will be teleported to the boss area in the 20th Ward. You can then defeat the Kuzen to get the Fueguchi One blueprint from him.

Since the Fueguchi One is a Mythical Quinque, its blueprint has a very low drop chance. You must try multiple times before you can get your hands on it. Once you have the blueprint, you can use the following resources to craft the Fueguchi One.

7 Deformed Kakuhou: Obtained from the Noro raid boss.

8 Refined Bikaku Fragments: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

3 One-Eyed Fragments: Obtained from the Eto raid boss.

40 Bronze: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

15 Kakuja Fragments: Can be crafted using 5 Bikaku Fragments, 5 Ukaku Fragments, 5 Koukaku Fragments, and 5 Rinkaku Fragments.

40 Moulded Gold: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

40 Steel: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

8 Gold: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

26 Bikaku Fragments: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

40 Moulded Steel: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

By using the above resources, you can easily craft the Fueguchi One Quinque at the crafting bench. Also, you can find the crafting bench inside the CCG headquarters' lab, on the second floor.

All Fueguchi One moves in Ghoul://Re

The Desire move (Image via Roblox)

You can use the following moves after equipping the Fueguchi One in Ghoul://Re.

Critical move: Allows the user to toss the opponent and slam them down on the ground using the Quinque.

Scratched: Allows the user to wrap the opponent in their Quinque and throw them away, dealing massive damage.

Scent: Allows the user to dash forward and perform a roundhouse kick on the opponent, followed by a quick slash using their Quinque. After this sequence, the user will impale the opponent with their Quinque, causing additional damage.

Desire: Allows the user to stab the opponent and reel them in.

FAQs

How do I get the Fueguchi One blueprint in Ghoul://Re?

You can get the Fueguchi One blueprint by beating the Kuzen raid boss.

Where is the crafting bench located in Ghoul://Re?

You can find the crafting bench on the second floor of the CCG headquarters, inside the lab room.

How do I get a Kakuja Fragment in Ghoul://Re?

You can craft a Kakuja Fragment at the crafting bench using 5 Bikaku Fragments, 5 Ukaku Fragments, 5 Koukaku Fragments, and 5 Rinkaku Fragments.

