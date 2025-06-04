How to get Gale Fist in King Legacy

Gale Fist is a recent addition to the growing collection of Fighting Styles in King Legacy. Compared to the other styles introduced in Update 8, only the Gale Fist possesses a Force Mode that allows the user to enter an awakened state. This enhances the user's moveset, even affecting the M1 move's damage.

That said, acquiring the Gale Fist may require numerous visits to a particular sky island in the Third Sea.

This guide has all the essential details about obtaining and using the Gale Fist in Roblox King Legacy.

Arriving at the Gale Fist Sky Island in King Legacy

Gale Fist icon in the Legacy Pose (Image via Roblox)

The Gale Fist Fighting Style requires the completion of a particular quest and the two in-game currencies in Roblox King Legacy. Players need to first prove themselves worthy of wielding the power of the wind and then buy the style from NPC Thalric with 48,500,000 Beli and 250 Gems.

Thalric can be found on one of the clouds in the Gale Fist Sky Island. Interestingly, like the Ghost Ship and the V3 islands, this particular island appears at random times, and its location is indicated by the Legacy Pose. You can also search for the island without the Pose in the outer parts of the sea.

The Gale Fist Sky Island appears for a specific duration. The counter until it disappears from the server is indicated by an altar in the middle of the island. You can increase the time by sacrificing your duplicate or ineffective Devil Fruits.

Completing Thalric's quest

NPC Thalric in King Legacy (Image via Roblox)

Upon interacting with Thalric, he asks whether you are ready to accept the Trial of the Wind. Achieving 100% progression in the trial is the sole condition for purchasing the Gale Fist. To track your progress, you can speak to the NPC, whose dialogue box shows the percentage completion in brackets.

Initially, you have to defeat Windclaws to advance in the Trial of the Wind. "The Winds stir with your deeds... but their hunger remains" message appears at the top of the screen to indicate your progress whenever you defeat an enemy. You'll need to keep defeating the Windclaw mobs till you reach the 37.5% progression mark.

After reaching the mentioned percentage, you can move on to stronger mobs. Gravestorms are agile and powerful, so you may need to adapt your combat strategy. Continue to defeat these enemies while tracking your progress by speaking to Thalric.

Upon reaching the 75% mark, defeating Windclaws and Gravestorms will no longer contribute to the Trial of the Wind. You have to complete the remaining 25% by defeating Vaelyric, Edge of the Lost Sky boss, which has 325,000 HP. Defeating the boss once rewards roughly 1.25% progress.

Note here that the Trial of the Wind requires you to defeat specific enemies in King Legacy. Defeating any other enemy or boss not mentioned in this article does not count.

Gale Fist's moveset in King Legacy

The Gale Fist Fighting Style (Image via Roblox)

The Gale Fist's Force meter fills up when the user deals damage with M1 or any skill. Upon reaching 100%, the Force meter allows the user to do a full M1 combo before powering up their entire moveset.

Here's the complete moveset of the Gale Fist Fighting Style in King Legacy:

M1 - The user does a couple of uppercuts, shooting a wind blast at the end. The move does extra damage when the Force meter is full.

- The user does a couple of uppercuts, shooting a wind blast at the end. The move does extra damage when the Force meter is full. Cyclone Burst (Z move) - The user launches a cyclone on the locked target, pulling them in after dealing damage. It has more range and damage when the Force Mode is active. This move has a cooldown of seven seconds.

- The user launches a cyclone on the locked target, pulling them in after dealing damage. It has more range and damage when the Force Mode is active. This move has a cooldown of seven seconds. Windrazor Tornado (X move) - The user snaps their finger to create a tornado that pulls enemies into it. In the Force Mode, it deals extra damage and includes a dragon in the tornado. This move has a cooldown of nine seconds.

- The user snaps their finger to create a tornado that pulls enemies into it. In the Force Mode, it deals extra damage and includes a dragon in the tornado. This move has a cooldown of nine seconds. Gale Fist (C move) - The user pounces towards the cursor, dragging anyone who's in their range, and then hits them with a wind-powered punch. The Force Mode-powered Gale Fist deals heavier damage in the form of a summoned dragon. This move has a cooldown of 10 seconds.

- The user pounces towards the cursor, dragging anyone who's in their range, and then hits them with a wind-powered punch. The Force Mode-powered Gale Fist deals heavier damage in the form of a summoned dragon. This move has a cooldown of 10 seconds. Gale Dragon (V move) - The user throws a wind dragon towards the cursor that explodes on impact. In the Force Mode, the dragon swirls in the air and fires wind beams. This move has a cooldown of 13 seconds.

- The user throws a wind dragon towards the cursor that explodes on impact. In the Force Mode, the dragon swirls in the air and fires wind beams. This move has a cooldown of 13 seconds. Gale Reversal (E move) - The user waits for the opponent to attack, instantly teleporting behind them to deal a wind-powered punch. This move has a cooldown of seven seconds.

FAQs on King Legacy

How much Beli is required to buy the Gale Fist?

48,500,000 Beli is required to buy the Fighting Style.

When does the Force meter fill for the Gale Fist?

The Force meter fills each time an enemy is damaged with the Gale Fist style.

Is Gale Fist a strong Fighting Style?

Gale Fist is ineffective in its usual state. When in Force Mode, though, it can be extremely useful for defeating waves of enemies.

