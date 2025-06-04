How to get Justice Fist in King Legacy

With the release of Update 8, King Legacy received three new Fighting Styles, including the Justice Fist. It is also known as Garp's Fist because of its powerful moveset that resembles Monkey D. Garp's abilities in the One Piece anime. It has six moves, including a V that unleashes a devastating blast.

Given its usefulness, some players may look to switch to this new Fighting Style. This guide details how to obtain Justice Fist and explores its moveset in King Legacy.

Unlocking the Justice Fist Fighting Style in King Legacy

NPC Juste can be found in the Land of Detention (Image via Roblox)

To unlock the Justice Fist Fighting Style, you must complete a few mandatory quests and then purchase it from NPC Juste for 49,000,000 Beli. He is located in the Land of Detention, aka Impel Down, which is the hub for players within the level range of 4700-4800. You can find him at the back of the island near a stack of wooden boxes.

Juste presents three sequential quests/trials that you must complete to buy the Justice Fist. All the quests require you to be in the Third Sea, although a minimum level of 4700 is recommended for finishing them easily.

In the first quest, you must defeat three Abyssal Tyrants. It has a higher server spawn rate compared to the Chaos Kraken boss. Possessing an HP of 8,888,888, the Tyrant uses abilities similar to those of the Dragon Fruit and drops rare items, such as Riptide Slayer and the Abyssal Tyrant Armor.

In the second quest, you are tasked with getting five Orbs of Justice. The said orbs can be acquired by completing Easy mode dungeons in the Third Sea, specifically by defeating Magma Wardens and Dark Wardens. They have a high drop rate, so you can get more than one Orb of Justice at a time.

Lastly, after acquiring the necessary amount of orbs, you must test your mettle against the Fragment of Juste's true self. This quest-related boss has a high HP and damage despite its small stature. It is recommended to use an Awakened Phoenix Fruit to bombard the boss till it is defeated.

The final trial given by Juste (Image via Roblox)

Unlocking the Justice Fist is more difficult than getting the Trickster Fighting Style in King Legacy. It requires completion of multiple tasks as well as more Beli. However, while Trickster is centered on deception, the Justice Fist relies on raw power and its long-reaching attacks to crush enemies.

Justice Fist's moveset in King Legacy

The Justice Fist Fighting Style (Image via Roblox)

Here is the moveset of the Justice Fist Fighting Style in this Roblox experience:

M1 - The user does two uppercuts and two punches.

- The user does two uppercuts and two punches. Truth Fist (Z Move) - The user dashes forward and punches the enemy, unleashing a small blast. This move has a cooldown of eight seconds.

- The user dashes forward and punches the enemy, unleashing a small blast. This move has a cooldown of eight seconds. Guardian's Fist (X Move) - The user takes to the air, carrying the enemy with them based on the direction of the cursor, before sending them flying with a punch. This move has a cooldown of 10 seconds.

- The user takes to the air, carrying the enemy with them based on the direction of the cursor, before sending them flying with a punch. This move has a cooldown of 10 seconds. Deadly Cannon (C Move) - The user throws multiple blasts in the direction of their cursor, dealing damage in a small area. This move has a cooldown of 11 seconds.

- The user throws multiple blasts in the direction of their cursor, dealing damage in a small area. This move has a cooldown of 11 seconds. Universe Breaker (V Move) - The user lunges, takes to the air, and then a small cutscene follows where they unleash a massive blast directly below them, similar to Garp's Galaxy Impact. This move has a cooldown of roughly 20 seconds.

- The user lunges, takes to the air, and then a small cutscene follows where they unleash a massive blast directly below them, similar to Garp's Galaxy Impact. This move has a cooldown of roughly 20 seconds. Chain Whirl (E Move) - The user summons a massive wrecking ball, swinging it with full force thrice, before smashing it into the ground. This move has a cooldown of nine seconds.

FAQs

Where is NPC Juste in King Legacy?

Juste can be found in the Land of Detention in the Third Sea.

How do I get Orbs of Justice in King Legacy?

Orbs of Justice are dropped by the Magma Wardens and Dark Wardens in the Easy mode dungeons of the Third Sea.

Is Justice Fist a strong Fighting Style?

Justice Fist is one of the best Fighting Styles, possessing high damage and brilliant AoE skills, but with long cooldowns.

