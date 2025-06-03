King Legacy First Sea leveling guide

Roblox King Legacy is an action role-playing experience where players traverse islands and unlock more content. The game offers a range of weapons and fruit abilities for PvE, PvP, and raid battles that provide massive rewards. Yet, to face stronger adversaries, you have to consistently level up.

The path to becoming the strongest in the server lengthens with nearly every update as the level cap increases and more islands are added. These constant changes often leave beginners with a mountain of levels to attain in the game.

This guide offers the optimal way for leveling up and progressing in the First Sea of King Legacy.

Beginning the grind in King Legacy

King Legacy is a One Piece-inspired action game (Image via Roblox)

At the beginning of Roblox King Legacy, you'll spawn on the Starter Island. You must take the path on the right side till you find the NPC with the words "Quest" above his head. Each island features a similar character, and you must consistently complete all the quests.

Completing quests in King Legacy gives you Beli as well as EXP. For each level up, you get stat points that can be invested into Melee, Health, Sword, Fruit, and Sky Jump abilities. Meanwhile, any Beli acquired by completing quests could be used to purchase weapons or roll for fruits in the gacha.

Here are the Devil Fruits that are ideal for grinding in the First Sea:

Magma - This fruit has high damage, a large AOE, and leaves a burn effect on enemies. However, it is quite slow and must be replaced in the Second Sea.

- This fruit has high damage, a large AOE, and leaves a burn effect on enemies. However, it is quite slow and must be replaced in the Second Sea. Buddha - Unimpressive in its unawakened state, but valuable once it is awakened. It has hit damage and AoE, although its large body makes it prone to ambushes. Buddha V2 is suitable for those who prefer a tanky build.

- Unimpressive in its unawakened state, but valuable once it is awakened. It has hit damage and AoE, although its large body makes it prone to ambushes. Buddha V2 is suitable for those who prefer a tanky build. Control - This fruit is exceptionally useful for grinding levels. It has decent damage, which is made more effective by its ability to assimilate enemies before finishing them.

- This fruit is exceptionally useful for grinding levels. It has decent damage, which is made more effective by its ability to assimilate enemies before finishing them. Dough - Overall, this fruit is one of the best in the entire game. It has high damage and allows the user to put their enemies in a bind during PvP and PvE. Interestingly, it is suitable for usage in both the Second and the Third Sea.

- Overall, this fruit is one of the best in the entire game. It has high damage and allows the user to put their enemies in a bind during PvP and PvE. Interestingly, it is suitable for usage in both the Second and the Third Sea. Snow - This Logia fruit is impressive for grinding, raids, and traversal. It is not the ideal option for PvP, but those who can wisely use its skills can hold their own against others.

You can also skip getting a Devil Fruit and instead defeat the Tachi boss to get a free sword.

A complete Leveling guide for King Legacy First Sea

The First Sea map (Image via Roblox)

Here are a few tips for grinding levels in the First Sea of Roblox King Legacy:

Starter Island (Level 1-50)

Behind the orange building that contains the Bounty Boost NPC, you'll find a Daily Quest NPC. The daily quest is longer but gives better rewards than the Starter Island missions.

Once you reach Level 30, take the Tashi quest and defeat the namesake enemy to get a better blade than the Katana offered by NPC Loja.

The Blacksmith lets you upgrade your weapons and accessories.

The Drago NPC lets you reset your stats.

Pirate Island (Level 50-100)

Speak to NPC Missao. Take the quest for defeating Clown Pirates and repeat the process till you reach Level 80.

Complete the quest that involves defeating the Clown Boss. Then, alternate between defeating the boss and the usual enemies.

Speak to the Mystic Bookkeeper to craft items that boost your power and prepare you for the Soldier Island in King Legacy.

Solider Island (Level 100-180)

From the Island Quest NPC, get the initial quest involving defeating several Commanders.

Repeat the Commander quests till Level 145. Then, you can fight the Axe Hand boss.

Speak to the Skill Trainer to get the teleportation ability called Soru.

Shark Island (Level 180-250)

Get the first island quests and defeat five Fishermen repeatedly.

At Level 200, begin taking the quest for Karate Fisherman. Avoid the boss to grind levels easily.

If required, buy the Cyborg Fighting Style from the Half Robot located at the island's rear.

Chef Island (Level 250-400)

Take the quest for defeating Trainer Chefs.

Continue to level up till you reach the 300 mark. Then, start fighting Dark Leg.

If required, speak to the NPC on the roof of Chef Island to buy the Black Leg Fighting Style.

Snow Island (Level 400-525)

Take the initial island quest of defeating Snow Soldiers.

At levels 450 and 500, you can take the King Snow and Heavy Man quests, respectively.

Stay on Snow Island till you reach Level 550 or 600 before progressing.

Desert Island (Level 525-800)

You'll fight much stronger enemies in this area. Initially, grab the Candle Man quest.

At Level 625, start taking the quest for Bomb Man.

At Level 725, fight the King of Sand and alternate between this boss and Bomb Man.

Sky Island (Level 800-1000)

Before beginning the island quests, purchase the Observation Haki from the Trainer NPC.

Take the quest involving Sky Soldiers.

At Level 850, take the quest for Ball Man.

Keep completing quests involving the two enemies to reach 950. Then, fight Rumble Man, who drops the Pole weapon.

Bubble Island - Part 1 (Level 1000-1200)

Buy Armament Haki before starting any quest.

Complete quests by defeating Soldiers and reach Level 1100 to unlock a better quest.

At Level 1150, you can defeat Pasta for massive EXP gains.

Lobby Island (Level 1200-1500)

There are two quest NPCs on this island. You can start by defeating multiple wolves.

Continue to defeat Wolf enemies till Level 1400, upon which, you can fight Leo.

Zombie Island (Level 1500-1750)

Complete the initial island quest that requires you to defeat Zombies.

Upon reaching Level 1600, you can fight Shadow Master and get Twilight Orbs.

Insert the Twilight Orbs in an area at the back of the island to summon a Monster and defeat it to get massive experience.

War Island (Level 1750-2000)

There are several island quests in this area. Begin by defeating the World Pirates, the Cutlass Pirates, and the Admirals.

At Level 1825, begin challenging True Karate Fishman.

At Level 1925, you can fight the Quake boss and get the Bisento weapon.

Bubble Island - Part 2 (Level 2000-2250)

After reaching Level 2000, return to Bubble Island and continue completing quests to gain EXP. The grind to Level 2250 is arduous.

FAQs

What is the best fruit for grinding in the King Legacy First Sea?

The Magma fruit is ideal for grinding levels in the First Sea.

How do I remove a fruit's powers in King Legacy?

You can remove your Devil Fruit by interacting with the Mage on Soldier Island.

How do I access the Second Sea in King Legacy?

After reaching Level 2250, you can access the Second Sea by taking a quest from an NPC on War Island. It will require you to go to Fishman Island, defeat the Seasoned Fishman, get a map, and bring the item to the NPC.

