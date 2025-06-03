King Legacy Sea Beast guide

Sea Beast is one of the best races in King Legacy, preventing damage in water, boosting swim speed, and possessing a powerful Active Skill. It also triggers HP recovery whenever in contact with the ocean, effectively incentivizing underwater movement. This race can be acquired by reaching the Shallow Island and solving its puzzle. With the latest update, it can be awakened to V3.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sea Beast in King Legacy.

Getting and awakening Sea Beast in King Legacy

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The process of obtaining Sea Beast is straightforward but a little lengthy. As a prerequisite, you must only have access to the Third Sea, so that you can traverse to the Shallow Island. Once you unlock the area, follow these steps to unlock the Sea Beast:

Go to the Shallow Island and move toward its castle.

and move toward its castle. Circle around the castle to find the NPC Neptunian .

. Pay 100 Sea Artifacts to Neptunian to unlock the following step. You can farm Sea Artifacts by killing Third Sea enemy NPCs like the Deep One Villager.

to Neptunian to unlock the following step. You can farm Sea Artifacts by killing Third Sea enemy NPCs like the Deep One Villager. Complete the sliding picture puzzle, which forms the image of a dragon when solved. This puzzle has a five-minute time limit.

Once you finish the puzzle, speak to Neptunian again and receive the Sea Beast race as a reward. Next, you can awaken it to V2 and V3, amplifying its effects. You need the following items to awaken it to V2:

1 x Aqua Gem

25 x Coral

5 x Pearls

50 x Sea Artifacts

10 x Shark Fins

Bring these items to Neptunian to awaken Sea Beast to V2. As for V3, the process can be a little challenging depending on your level. Follow these steps to evolve Sea Beast to V3:

Go to Sea Beast Island and speak to Thalrog.

Complete the simpler version of the dragon picture puzzle and speak to the NPC again.

After completing the puzzle, accept the quest from Thalrog to kill Ravthus.

Ravthus can be found on the third floor of the dungeon. This is a Level 10,000 enemy, so consider bringing a friend along or being sufficiently leveled to defeat them.

Return to Thalrog and speak to him again to receive Sea Beast V3.

Sea Beast abilities

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Sea Beast gains unique abilities and characteristics based on the awakening level. Each level offers heightened swimming speed, making the race the best for traversal on water.

Here are the abilities you receive with each Sea Beast awakening level:

V1: Improved swimming speed, increased underwater vision, and reduced seawater damage.

Improved swimming speed, increased underwater vision, and reduced seawater damage. V2: Further boosts swimming speed, triggers HP recovery in the ocean, and seawater no longer damages you.

Further boosts swimming speed, triggers HP recovery in the ocean, and seawater no longer damages you. V3: Unlocks Active Skill, using which the Sea Beast can roar for two seconds and create a 15-second-long AoE attack that steals enemy HP (2 HP per second).

FAQs

What is the specialty of the Sea Beast race in King Legacy?

The Sea Beast race specializes in underwater movement and incentivizes remaining in the ocean.

How do I unlock Sea Beast in King Legacy?

The Sea Beast race can be unlocked by bringing 100 Sea Artifacts to Neptunian and solving his picture puzzle.

Is the Sea Beast race any good in King Legacy?

The Sea Beast race is completely immune to water damage at V3 and has multiple ways to recover HP, making it one of the best in the game.

