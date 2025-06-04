How to get Trickster in King Legacy

Trickster is a Fighting Style that was introduced in Update 8 of King Legacy. It allows the user to manipulate cards, infuse them with energy, and deal heavy damage to enemies. Its moveset is filled with lightning-quick, deceptive attacks that are decent for both the PvE and PvP aspects.

This guide provides all the details for unlocking and using the Trickster Fighting Style in King Legacy.

Unlocking the Trickster Fighting Style in King Legacy

Wisp is an NPC that can be found in The Unearthly (Image via Roblox)

Wisp gives the Trickster Fighting Style in Roblox King Legacy. The NPC is inside the castle in The Unearthly, which is the starter island in the Third Sea. Utilize the Gate World to teleport to the entrance of the castle, run past the columns inside the building, and then look towards the left to find Wisp.

Trending

Upon choosing the "Talk" option with Wisp, they will task you with getting Trickshards. A total of 10 Trickshards and 25,000,000 Beli is required to unlock Trickster. Those who already have the necessary materials and currency can instantly get the Fighting Style from the character.

While Beli can be naturally obtained by opening treasure chests and completing quests, Trickshards can only be obtained from the Chaos Kraken boss. It has a 1/4 chance to spawn in the Third Sea every 90 to 120 minutes after replacing the Tyrant. However, its spawn location isn't fixed, so players will need to search the wide waters to fight the monster.

The Trickshard drop rate from the Chaos Kraken's tentacles is unknown. That said, you can get more than one Trickshard after destroying a single tentacle. The boss also drops other valuable materials:

EXP

Gems

Chronicles Lore

Fortune Tales

Kraken Ink

Severed Kraken

Oceanic Tanto

Oceanic Tentacle

Titles for defeating 7, 70, 350, and 700 tentacles

Once the Chaos Kraken spawns, a server-wide message will be displayed: "There is something unusual in the Sea." Be on the lookout for such events.

Also check: How to get to the Third Sea in King Legacy

The best way to find the Chaos Kraken

The boss altar (Image via Roblox)

Although hectic, server-hopping is the best way to encounter the Chaos Kraken boss in King Legacy. Keep entering different servers, and check their boss altars.

If it shows the Chaos Kraken's image, you can wait for its spawn countdown to end. Since the boss countdown can be quite long, it is better to note the details of the server.

You can rejoin the server when the Chaos Kraken is about to spawn. Be aware that other players may also try to enter the server, which may lead to occasional errors.

Trickster's moveset in King Legacy

The Trickster Fighting Style (Image via Roblox)

Here are the details of the Trickster Fighting Style in King Legacy:

M1 - The user does two uppercuts and follows them with a couple of punches.

- The user does two uppercuts and follows them with a couple of punches. Card of Shadows (Z move) - The user throws multiple black and white cards based on the position of their cursor. This move has a cooldown of six seconds.

- The user throws multiple black and white cards based on the position of their cursor. This move has a cooldown of six seconds. Split Deck Slash (X move) - The user creates a vortex of black and white cards around them, which is followed by a downward slash. This move has a cooldown of 10 seconds.

- The user creates a vortex of black and white cards around them, which is followed by a downward slash. This move has a cooldown of 10 seconds. Void Draw (C move) - The user throws black and white cards at the sides of the enemy, which reflect light and deal damage. This move has a cooldown of nine seconds.

- The user throws black and white cards at the sides of the enemy, which reflect light and deal damage. This move has a cooldown of nine seconds. Binding Shuffle (V move) - The user summons a giant box that envelops the target and deals tremendous damage to anyone inside it. This move has a cooldown of 15 seconds.

- The user summons a giant box that envelops the target and deals tremendous damage to anyone inside it. This move has a cooldown of 15 seconds. Deck Blink (E move) - The user charges energy before hitting the target and teleporting to their cursor. The move has a cooldown of 11 seconds.

Also check: King Legacy Update 8 patch notes

FAQs

Where is NPC Wisp in King Legacy?

Wisp can be found inside the castle in The Unearthly, located in the Third Sea.

What are the requirements for obtaining Trickster?

To get the Trickster Fighting Style, players need 10 Trickshards and 25 million Beli.

Are Trickshards obtained from Chaos Kraken tradeable?

No, Trickshards cannot be traded in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024