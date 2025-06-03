How to go to the Third Sea in King Legacy

King Legacy's gigantic world based on One Piece is divided into different realms, namely the First Sea, Second Sea, and Third Sea. Each has several islands containing enemies as well as NPCs who give you special abilities. However, progression to the next Sea is barred until the players achieve a certain level and complete specific quests. This keeps both beginners and veterans ever eager to explore, fight, and progress.

The Third Sea is teeming with high-level bounty hunters and consists of several formidable bosses. For those ready for the challenge, this article provides a step-by-step guide on unlocking the perilous realm in Roblox King Legacy.

A comprehensive guide for unlocking the Third Sea in King Legacy

Reach Level 4000

The primary requirement for unlocking the Third Sea is Level 4000. To achieve this high level, complete quests in the First Sea, unlock the Second Sea, and then finish the latter's island quests. Consistently accumulate EXP in the game every day to eventually reach the level caps for the realms. If you require tips to progress quickly, check our King Legacy leveling guide.

Craft the Heart of Sea

The Heart of Sea (Image via Roblox)

After attaining Level 4000, collect raw materials for crafting the Heart of Sea. Six kinds of materials are required to craft the rare item, and their names and locations are presented below:

50 Logs - Obtained by breaking trees.

- Obtained by breaking trees. 50 Fresh Fish - Dropped by the Fisherman enemies located in the Bubble Island of First Sea.

- Dropped by the Fisherman enemies located in the Bubble Island of First Sea. 10 Pile Of Bones - Dropped by the skeleton located on Skull Island and the Ghost Ship in the Second Sea.

- Dropped by the skeleton located on Skull Island and the Ghost Ship in the Second Sea. 1 Sea King's Blood - Dropped by the Sea King in the Legacy Island in Second Sea.

- Dropped by the Sea King in the Legacy Island in Second Sea. 15 Angelic Feather - Dropped by NPCs in the Sky Island in the First Sea.

- Dropped by NPCs in the Sky Island in the First Sea. 10 Undead Ooze - Dropped by the Zombies in Zombie Island in the First Sea.

Once you've collected the materials, head to the Fiore island in the Second Sea of King Legacy. Enter the mansion atop the hill and move towards the left side till you find a trapdoor above you. Angle your camera at the trapdoor and jump to reach it.

In this secret area, you'll find the Jack Stones NPC that lets you craft a Heart of Sea with the obtained materials. They also allow you to craft blue keys.

Speak to The Squid and accept the Kraken quest

The Squid NPC is at the docks of the Viridians (Image via Roblox)

The Heart of Sea lets you summon the Kraken Tentacle boss. Yet, it is important to take its associated quest from The Squid NPC. Here's how you can find the character in Roblox King Legacy:

Navigate to Japan Island, which is the starter island in the Second Sea.

Head to the left side of the island and enter the Viridiands area.

Keep flying close to the docks till you find the NPC named The Squid, which resembles the character of Davy Jones from the Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Interact with the NPC. They will task you with killing a Kraken.

Activate the Mystery Altar

The Mystery Altar (Image via Roblox)

To summon the Kraken Tentacle, head to the island directly behind The Squid in King Legacy. You'll find an invisible NPC named Altar Mysterio, who, when interacted with, asks for confirmation of whether the Kraken Tentacle needs to be summoned. Remember that the Heart of Sea item should be in the inventory to summon the boss monster.

Once the Kraken Tentacle is defeated, head back and speak to The Squid. They will grant you access to the Third Sea in King Legacy.

Also check: King Legacy codes

FAQs

What is the time limit for the Kraken Tentacle fight?

Players are only given six minutes to defeat the boss.

What does the Kraken Tentacle drop?

The Kraken Tentacle boss drops a Kraken's Cache when defeated. Players also receive a rare Title that reflects their achievement.

How much health does the Kraken Tentacle possess?

The Kraken Tentacle's health scales based on the player's level who summoned it.

