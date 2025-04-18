How to get Golden Keys in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity includes Golden Chests that spawn randomly on floating islands between major areas of the experience for 10 minutes at a time. These Chests offer lucrative rewards but require you to possess Golden Keys to open them. As such, it’s important to have a few Keys at the ready to seize the rewards they offer before they disappear.

Ad

This article lists all the sources of Golden Keys currently available in the game.

Getting Golden Keys in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

Golden Keys in playtime rewards (Image via Roblox)

Golden Keys are rare rewards that can be acquired in four main ways: Void Egg Index rewards, Zen Island Quests, login rewards, and playtime rewards. Completing the Void Egg Index requires you to collect at least one of each type of Pet the Egg offers. Upon doing so, you receive 25 Golden Keys, which can hold you over for a while before you need to restock. The Void Egg is found on The Void Island and requires 175,000 Coins per hatch.

Ad

Trending

On Zen Island, you can accept Quests that may reward you with Golden Keys. These missions are a decent source of Keys that refresh every once in a while. This technically allows you to farm them every time they reset.

Playtime rewards include gift boxes that can be opened for various prizes, which includes Golden Keys. The Keys have a low drop chance, so we advise not to use these freebies as a primary source for them.

Ad

Lastly, you can get them as a login bonus prize on certain days. This only requires you to open the game once a day to claim the relevant reward, which makes it the easiest way to get the Keys.

Also read: Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Royal Chest guide

Golden Chest contents

Golden Chest reward pool (Image via Roblox)

The primary use of a Golden Key is to open Golden Chests, which are temporary spawns available for 10 minutes at a time. Since their location is randomized, it can be difficult to pinpoint where you can find them. Use the free-fall method to locate them, which involves jumping from a high point while looking for temporary islands with a Chest on them.

Ad

Once you do find a Golden Chest, expect to find the following items in its reward pool:

Abyssal Dragon: 0.025% chance

0.025% chance Royal Key: 1% chance

1% chance Tier IV Potions (Luck, Speed, Coins, or Mythic): 2% chance

2% chance 5 x Tier II Potions (Luck, Speed, Coins, or Mythic): 11% chance

11% chance Tier III Potions (Luck, Speed, Coins, or Mythic): 11% chance

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is the best way to get Golden Keys in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

Ad

The best way to get Golden Keys is to complete Quests on Zen Island.

What are Golden Keys used for in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

Golden Keys are used to open Golden Chests on temporary islands.

Is Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity free to play?

Yes, the game can be played for free without making mandatory Robux purchases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024