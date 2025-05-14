How to get Golden Lab in Grow a Garden

Pets in Grow a Garden act as companions that roam around your farm and provide various bonuses every once in a while. The Golden Lab is likely one of the first Pets you will ever have, being a drop from the Common Egg. This Pet offers a passive ability that won’t impact your gameplay progression much; instead, it is a modest bonus that may occasionally bear fruit.

Here’s how you can get the Golden Lab and what it can do for your farm in Grow a Garden.

Golden Lab acquisition and abilities in Grow a Garden

The Golden Lab in the Common Egg pool (Image via Roblox)

The Golden Lab is among the first Pets to be added to the experience. Moreover, it’s one of the easiest to obtain companions in the game, owing to its inclusion in the Common Egg. Upon hatching the Common egg, the Golden Lab has a 33.33% chance of appearing.

Once you acquire the Golden Lab, it will scour the farm and every 10 minutes, dig into the land. When it does so, there’s a 10% chance for it to fetch a seed of a random plant. This means that statistically, it will get you something useful in roughly 100 minutes, even if it is a common seed like Carrot.

The Golden Lab cannot dig up any exclusive seeds, which means that you won’t be able to acquire some of the best seeds in the game. While this may seem like a hindrance, it doesn’t come into play much. The moment your farm yield increases sufficiently to afford more Pets, chances are you will replace the Lab with a better Pet.

About the Common Egg

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Common Egg is one of the Eggs that can be found in the dedicated shop. This item has a 99% chance of appearing in the store, making it almost impossible for it not to be available in the game at any point. You can purchase it for 50,000 Sheckles or 19 Robux, making it an early-game product.

This Egg has one of the shortest incubation periods in the game, only taking 10 minutes to hatch once placed onto the field. It can hatch into a Golden Lab, a Dog, or a Bunny, with each having a 33.33% chance of appearing.

FAQs

What are the chances of getting the Golden Lab from the Common Egg in Grow a Garden?

The odds of getting the Golden Lab from the Common Egg are 33.33%.

What ability does the Golden Lab possess in Grow a Garden?

The Golden Lab digs into the farm every 10 minutes and has a 10% chance of fetching a random non-exclusive seed in the process.

Is the Golden Lab available for free in Grow a Garden?

Yes, you can get the Golden Lab for free as it has a fairly high drop chance from the Common Egg.

