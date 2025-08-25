How to get Greatsword in Hunty Zombie

Greatsword is one of the two weapons introduced by the latest Hunty Zombie update. It belongs to the Mythic rarity, the second of its kind, and thus is a prized find. Usually, equipping such heavy weapons in video games compromises your character's agility, but that's not the case in this zombie-killing title. This makes the Greatsword a unique and powerful choice.

This guide details the availability and moveset of the Greatsword weapon.

Getting Greatsword in Hunty Zombie

Greatsword is a Mythic weapon (Image via Roblox)

The Greatsword can be acquired from the weapons gacha by using Normal Spins and Lucky Spins. Together with Katana, it belongs to the Mythic category, thereby being one of the rarest items in Hunty Zombie.

With Normal Spins, you have a 0.5% chance of obtaining the Greatsword. It may take tens and even hundreds of rerolls to get the weapon with such odds. So, consider acquiring and using Lucky Spins, as they offer a high 3% drop chance for Mythic weapons.

There are three ways to get Lucky Spins. The primary free-to-play method involves using redemption codes. From time to time, the developer reveals Hunty Zombie codes on Discord as well as through server-wide notifications in the game.

Finishing Secret Quests is another way to get Lucky Spins. These quests can be found by approaching the NPC wearing a red beanie, next to the Weapons zone.

If you want Lucky Spins immediately and run out of redeem codes, consider purchasing them with Robux. A single Lucky Spin costs 199 Robux, whereas the pack of 20 requires 1599 Robux.

The complete Greatsword moveset in Hunty Zombie

The Greatsword's ultimate stuns nearby enemies (Image via Roblox)

Below is the entire Greatsword moveset:

Razevenger (Z key) : You dash forward, all the while swinging your weapon in front of you as if you're a destructive wheel.

: You dash forward, all the while swinging your weapon in front of you as if you're a destructive wheel. Brutal Cleave (X key) : You perform two slashes and send energy waves in front of you. This circle AoE attack deals tremendous damage to enemies.

: You perform two slashes and send energy waves in front of you. This circle AoE attack deals tremendous damage to enemies. Wrathful Outcry (C key) : You let out a battle cry, creating a wide circle with a red aura. Any enemies that are inside the circle are temporarily immobilized.

: You let out a battle cry, creating a wide circle with a red aura. Any enemies that are inside the circle are temporarily immobilized. Ultimate (G key): You charge up your sword and prepare to fight. Enemies within the move's range get stunned, while you get a damage buff.

Since the Greatsword has multiple stun moves, its true potential is seen during team play. A skilled Greatsword user can immobilize enemies when their teammates are surrounded by zombies, creating crucial openings for a Katana or Scythe user to quickly cut down the dazed enemies.

Also check: How to get Scythe in Hunty Zombie

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

What is the rarity of the Greatsword?

This weapon belongs to the Mythic rarity.

What is the Razevenger move?

When the Razevenger move is activated, your character dashes forward while cleaving enemies in their path.

How do I purchase Lucky Spins?

Open the weapons gacha and then click the green + icon next to Lucky Spin. A pop-up menu will display the packs purchasable with Robux.

