How to get Scythe in Hunty Zombie

Hunty Zombie Update 1.5 has brought Scythe, a powerful limited-time weapon, into the anime wave defense title. It is a coveted item due to its long-reaching, impactful moves that put you into a battling frenzy. However, while the rest are obtainable from the gacha, this weapon can only be purchased from an NPC after reaching a particular level requirement.

Here's everything you need to know about the Scythe weapon, including its obtainability and moveset in Hunty Zombie.

Getting Scythe in Hunty Zombie

The Scythe is available for a limited time (Image via Roblox)

The Scythe weapon can be acquired by speaking to the NPC located in the middle of the lobby. This Scythe Event NPC mimics the appearance of your avatar, so they will be easy to spot amidst the crowd of players.

Upon interacting with the NPC, a pop-up menu will appear on the screen. It will show the requirements for obtaining the Scythe:

Reach Level 10 or higher

Possess at least 1,000,000 Cash in the game

If you fulfill the level condition and have the required money, purchase the weapon as soon as possible. You can until September 5, 2025, to obtain the item, after which the Scythe Event NPC will disappear from the lobby.

To level up and get money, start and finish levels in Hunty Zombie. The amount of EXP and Cash earned by each player in a team scales with the level's difficulty. So, consider completing maps in the Nightmare difficulty after equipping weapon traits and Pets that provide valuable passives.

Scythe moveset in Hunty Zombie

The Scythe has incredibly powerful moves (Image via Roblox)

Below is the Scythe's complete moveset:

Frenzied Ravage (Z key) : You go into a frenzy, rapidly twirling your scythe and mowing down any zombies that come in your path. This move is incredibly useful for crowd control.

: You go into a frenzy, rapidly twirling your scythe and mowing down any zombies that come in your path. This move is incredibly useful for crowd control. Searing Wound (X key) : Using the scythe, you deliver four slashes. The first three produce a slicing sound, whereas the final strike delivers an explosive blast.

: Using the scythe, you deliver four slashes. The first three produce a slicing sound, whereas the final strike delivers an explosive blast. Feral Cadenza (C key) : You rapidly twirl your scythe three times and then end it with a powerful, mid-level slash.

: You rapidly twirl your scythe three times and then end it with a powerful, mid-level slash. Ultimate (G key): Your character's eyes turn red with an aura, and they begin twirling their scythe wildly, cutting enemies with their range.

The Scythe is a great weapon, rivaling the slashing capabilities of the Katana. Each of its moves can cut down several zombies within range. Feral Cadenza, in particular, is useful for crowd control, letting you defeat the annoying basketball-throwing and knife-wielding zombies in a flash.

Our Hunty Zombie weapons guide features all the information about the available melee and ranged equipment.

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

Is it possible to get Scythe from the weapons gacha?

No, the Scythe can only be purchased from its associated event NPC.

What is the cost of the Scythe weapon?

You can buy this weapon from the Scythe Event NPC for 1,000,000 Cash.

Is it possible to get traits on a Scythe?

Yes, you can equip traits on this weapon. The current best trait is Prodigy because it gives multiple weapon buffs, including increased attack speed and damage.

