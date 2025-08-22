Hunty Zombie weapons guide

Hunty Zombie lets you equip different weapons before embarking on a zombie-killing rampage. From the starter Baseball Bat to the highly rare Katana, there are both melee and ranged weapons in the gacha, which cater to all playstyles. Each weapon has four moves, including an ultimate, that can perform multi-kills and help you clear waves within minutes.
This guide tells you about all the available weapons and their movesets in this anime wave defense title.
All weapons and their moves in Hunty Zombie
Weapons are the primary way to kill zombies. You can acquire them from the weapons gacha, which can be opened by pressing the 'J' key on PC.
In the gacha, weapons are categorized into rarities that affect their drop chances. The rarities, in ascending order, are Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic. Note that a high-rarity weapon does not guarantee that you'll clear a level; it ultimately depends on your skill and strategy.
Each weapon has three basic moves and an ultimate, also known as Awakening, which deals immense damage. Basic moves have a cooldown, so you'll need to strategically activate them to cut, hack, or mow down zombies. Each kill will fill your ultimate's progress bar, and when it reaches its limit, you can unleash a devastating attack.
The following table features all available weapons, their moves, and their ultimates in Roblox Hunty Zombie:
Both melee and ranged weapons can be used by players. The melee items, like the Axe and the Katana, can be used from any distance, while ranged weapons like the Dual Gun can only be fired from certain distances.
How to get weapon traits in Hunty Zombie
Traits help you enhance a weapon's stats in Hunty Zombie. To apply them to any of your weapons, you'll need a Trait Crystal, which is a rare reward for clearing stages. It is also possible to purchase them from the Shop with Robux.
Traits can improve your weapon's attack speed, damage, skill damage, and more. The best of the lot is Prodigy, which increases your damage by 15%, attack speed by 6%, skill damage by 15% and also provides you with a movement boost.
Applying traits to weapons is a straightforward process:
- Head to the Traits hub (red zone) in the lobby.
- Press the + icon on the screen and select a weapon that needs a trait.
- If you have a Trait Crystal, you can press the green Reroll button to get a weapon trait.
Rerolling will remove your weapon's currently-equipped trait. Only use the mechanic when you feel that a weapon can be further improved.
FAQs on Hunty Zombie
How do I get weapons from the gacha?
Weapons can be acquired by using Normal Spins or Lucky Spins. Compared to the other ones, the Lucky Spins offer higher chances of getting Epic, Legendary, and Mythic weapons from the gacha.
How do I activate my weapon's ultimate move?
Press the 'G' key when the ultimate bar is full to activate the weapon's Awakening.
Which is the best weapon for long-range combat?
The Dual Gun is the ideal weapon for fighting from a distance.
