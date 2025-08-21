All Hunty Zombie Pets and their passives

Pets in Hunty Zombie provide unique boosts to help you tear through the zombie waves. You can obtain them from Pet Packs, which can be bought with either Cash or Robux. Apart from giving boosts, these critters also make valuable cosmetic companions as they follow your avatar at all times, be it in the lobby or the zombie-infested stages.

Let's take a look at all the available Pets and their bestowed boosts.

All Pets in Roblox Hunty Zombie

The Cat Pet (Image via Roblox)

Each Pet is categorized into a rarity order that determines its drop rate. The lowest is Rare, whereas the highest is Mythic. Currently, the Dragon and the Raven are the only creatures that belong to the highest rarity.

The following table features the names, rarities, drop rates, and provided boosts of all Pets in this zombie-killing experience:

Pet Name Rarity Boost(s) Drop rate Obtainability Dog Rare Keep dropped items 60% Lucky Pet Pack Cat Rare Keep dropped items

+1% Drop Chance 30% Lucky Pet Pack Rabbit Legendary +2% Drop Chance

+5% Player HP 9% Lucky Pet Pack Raven Mythic +30% Drop Chance 1% Lucky Pet Pack Crocodile Rare +5% Walk Speed 35% Legendary Pet Pack Pig Rare +10% Player HP 35% Legendary Pet Pack Goat Epic +5% Walk Speed

+10% Player HP 15% Legendary Pet Pack Tiger Epic +5% chance to inflict Bleed on enemies when attacking 10% Legendary Pet Pack Shark Legendary When attacked, gain a 10% chance to activate Regen 4% Legendary Pet Pack Dragon Mythic +20% chance to inflict Burn on enemies when attacking

+10% Drop chance 1% Legendary Pet Pack

Note that a Pet's provided boosts/passives are only active when they are equipped. They are of no value if they just remain in the inventory.

To equip a Pet, click the "Pets" button on the left side of the screen. Then, press the "+" icon and choose whichever critter you want to take into battle from the new pop-up menu.

How to get Pets in Hunty Zombie

The two available Pet Packs (Image via Roblox)

Pets can be obtained from packs in Hunty Zombie. As of this writing, there are two such packs, namely the Lucky Pet Pack and the Legend Pet Pack.

The Lucky Pet Pack can be purchased from the Shop with 20,000 Cash or 199 Robux. Meanwhile, the Legend Pack is slightly costlier, requiring 30,000 Cash or 239 Robux in the in-game Shop.

Cash for making purchases is naturally obtained by completing levels. Alternatively, you can take the premium option of buying Cash bundles with Robux.

Which is the best Pet?

The Dragon is available from the Legend Pet Pack (Image via Roblox)

Dragon is the most valuable Pet in this anime wave defense title. When equipped, the creature lets you inflict Burn damage to enemies. Burn slowly chips away at a zombie's health, similar to damage-over-time effects, and lets you breeze through levels.

Additionally, the Dragon boosts your item drop chance by 10%. Clearing each zombie wave with this Mythic Pet is exceptionally rewarding.

The Dragon is best paired with the Tiger. The latter gives you a chance to inflict Bleed on enemies, which stacks with the Burn ability provided by the Dragon. Both are obtainable from the Legend Pet Pack but are incredibly rare.

To learn about all the gameplay elements, including weapons and traits, check our beginner's guide on Hunty Zombie.

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

How many Pets can be equipped at a time?

A total of two Pets can be equipped by a player.

Why are Pets useful?

Pets, with their passives, buff a player's stats, provide increased item drop chances, give regeneration abilities, and more.

What are the available Pet Packs in the game?

The two packs are the Lucky Pet Pack and the Legend Pet Pack.

