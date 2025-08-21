  • home icon
All Hunty Zombie Pets and their passives

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Aug 21, 2025 11:21 GMT
Hunty Zombie loading screen
Pets provide special boosts (Image via Roblox)

Pets in Hunty Zombie provide unique boosts to help you tear through the zombie waves. You can obtain them from Pet Packs, which can be bought with either Cash or Robux. Apart from giving boosts, these critters also make valuable cosmetic companions as they follow your avatar at all times, be it in the lobby or the zombie-infested stages.

Let's take a look at all the available Pets and their bestowed boosts.

All Pets in Roblox Hunty Zombie

The Cat Pet (Image via Roblox)
The Cat Pet (Image via Roblox)

Each Pet is categorized into a rarity order that determines its drop rate. The lowest is Rare, whereas the highest is Mythic. Currently, the Dragon and the Raven are the only creatures that belong to the highest rarity.

The following table features the names, rarities, drop rates, and provided boosts of all Pets in this zombie-killing experience:

Pet NameRarityBoost(s)Drop rateObtainability
DogRareKeep dropped items60%Lucky Pet Pack
Cat RareKeep dropped items
+1% Drop Chance		30%Lucky Pet Pack
RabbitLegendary+2% Drop Chance
+5% Player HP		9%Lucky Pet Pack
RavenMythic+30% Drop Chance1%Lucky Pet Pack
CrocodileRare+5% Walk Speed35%
Legendary Pet Pack
PigRare+10% Player HP35%
Legendary Pet Pack
GoatEpic+5% Walk Speed
+10% Player HP		15%
Legendary Pet Pack
TigerEpic+5% chance to inflict Bleed on enemies when attacking10%
Legendary Pet Pack
SharkLegendaryWhen attacked, gain a 10% chance to activate Regen4%
Legendary Pet Pack
DragonMythic+20% chance to inflict Burn on enemies when attacking
+10% Drop chance		1%
Legendary Pet Pack
Note that a Pet's provided boosts/passives are only active when they are equipped. They are of no value if they just remain in the inventory.

To equip a Pet, click the "Pets" button on the left side of the screen. Then, press the "+" icon and choose whichever critter you want to take into battle from the new pop-up menu.

How to get Pets in Hunty Zombie

The two available Pet Packs (Image via Roblox)
The two available Pet Packs (Image via Roblox)

Pets can be obtained from packs in Hunty Zombie. As of this writing, there are two such packs, namely the Lucky Pet Pack and the Legend Pet Pack.

The Lucky Pet Pack can be purchased from the Shop with 20,000 Cash or 199 Robux. Meanwhile, the Legend Pack is slightly costlier, requiring 30,000 Cash or 239 Robux in the in-game Shop.

Cash for making purchases is naturally obtained by completing levels. Alternatively, you can take the premium option of buying Cash bundles with Robux.

Also check: Latest Hunty Zombies codes

Which is the best Pet?

The Dragon is available from the Legend Pet Pack (Image via Roblox)
The Dragon is available from the Legend Pet Pack (Image via Roblox)

Dragon is the most valuable Pet in this anime wave defense title. When equipped, the creature lets you inflict Burn damage to enemies. Burn slowly chips away at a zombie's health, similar to damage-over-time effects, and lets you breeze through levels.

Additionally, the Dragon boosts your item drop chance by 10%. Clearing each zombie wave with this Mythic Pet is exceptionally rewarding.

The Dragon is best paired with the Tiger. The latter gives you a chance to inflict Bleed on enemies, which stacks with the Burn ability provided by the Dragon. Both are obtainable from the Legend Pet Pack but are incredibly rare.

To learn about all the gameplay elements, including weapons and traits, check our beginner's guide on Hunty Zombie.

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

How many Pets can be equipped at a time?

A total of two Pets can be equipped by a player.

Why are Pets useful?

Pets, with their passives, buff a player's stats, provide increased item drop chances, give regeneration abilities, and more.

What are the available Pet Packs in the game?

The two packs are the Lucky Pet Pack and the Legend Pet Pack.

Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

