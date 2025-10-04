Hunty Zombie Mythic Pet Pack guide

Pets are useful companions in Hunty Zombie that offer special boosts to assist players in their fight against the undead. The Mythic Pet Pack, introduced by Update 6, consists of seven critters of diverse rarities. It is the costliest among the three available packs, requiring 50,000 Cash, but it consists of some of the most powerful creatures in the game, such as the Bat and the Phoenix.

This guide tells you how to obtain the Mythic Pet Pack and explores all its contents in Hunty Zombie.

How to get the Mythic Pet Pack in Hunty Zombie

The Mythic Pet Pack (Image via Roblox)

The Mythic Pet Pack can be purchased from the Shop, just like the Lucky Pet Pack and the Legend Pet Pack. The Shop button can be found on the left side of the screen, indicated by a rainbow sack icon.

A single Mythic Pet Pack can be bought with 50,000 Cash or 339 Robux. It is also possible to purchase 10 such packs by spending 500,000 Cash, provided you have the required in-game currency in your account.

Once a pack is purchased, the game begins to roll its contents and then rewards you with a single Pet. You can then open the Pets menu and click on the critter that needs to be equipped or unequipped.

A total of two Pets can be equipped at a time. As such, you must be familiar with every Pet and their passive abilities in Hunty Zombie.

All Pets and their drop rates in the Mythic Pet Pack

There are two Mythic-rarity Pets in this pack (Image via Roblox)

In Hunty Zombie, the Mythic Pet Pack consists of seven Pets. Notably, it is the only item that contains two creatures of Mythic rarity.

The following list features the rarity, drop rate, and boosts of every critter in the Mythic Pet Pack:

Pet Name Rarity Drop rate Boost(s) Worm Epic 33% +70 Player HP Hamster Epic 25% +5% Critical Chance Porcupine Epic 20% Reflect damage Phoenix Legendary 10% Can revive one time with 30% Health Deer Legendary 10% Heal 10% every five seconds Bat Mythic 1% 5% Lifesteal+5 Walk Speed+4 Damage+10% Ability Damage Octopus Mythic 1% 10% chance to reduce cooldowns by 50% when taking damage for 10 seconds

If you get a duplicate Pet from this pack, it is removed from your inventory. In exchange, you get 15,000 Cash refunded instantly.

Best Pets in the Mythic Pet Pack

Ability of the Phoenix (Image via Roblox)

Phoenix, Octopus, and Bat are the best Pets in the Mythic Pet Pack. Phoenix lets you revive a single time with 30% Health, thus giving you an extra life during Raids or in the Nightmare difficulty Campaigns. Meanwhile, the Octopus has a chance to reduce all your skill cooldowns when taking damage. It is best paired with the Shoes weapon when the latter has increased ATK Speed passives.

The Bat is the most sought-after Pet. It is the only creature that gives Lifesteal, besides giving increased Walkspeed, Damage, and Ability Damage.

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

What is the cost of the Mythic Pet Pack?

This pack can be purchased with 50,000 Cash or 339 Robux.

How many Pets are there in the Mythic Pet Pack?

There are seven Pets in this pack.

Does the Octopus always reduce cooldowns?

No, the Octopus' ability is chance-based. When the player is hit, it has a 10% chance to reduce all their cooldowns.

