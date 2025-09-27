Hunty Zombie Shoes weapon guide

The Shoes weapon is one of the most notable additions in Hunty Zombie. Added by the Raid Awakening update, this melee item is great for both Campaign and Raid game modes due to its high damage-per-second (DPS) and mobility. It has a powerful skillset that lets you kill zombie hordes within seconds, and unlike other weapons, it offers you enhanced movement speed as a bonus.

Here's all the information about the Shoes weapon, including its acquisition and skillset, in Roblox Hunty Zombie.

How to get Shoes in Hunty Zombie

Shoes, a Divine-rarity weapon (Image via Roblox)

Shoes can be obtained from the weapons gacha by using Normal Spins or Lucky Spins. Currently, it is the only Divine-rarity weapon, possessing a lower drop rate than Greatsword, Katana, and other items of the Mythic category.

When using Normal Spins, the drop chance of Shoes is at a low 0.1%. Lucky Spins improve your odds of getting this weapon but only to 1%. So, if you pull it from the gacha, it means you have got the rarest item in the game.

As a melee weapon, the Shoes require you to get close to enemies and defeat them. Its true power lies in its incredible crowd-control abilities. All of its skills, excluding the Ultimate, streamlines your progress to the next stage by rapidly killing zombies around you.

Each weapon in this Roblox experience has a unique moveset and Awakening. To learn more about them, see our complete Hunty Zombie weapons guide.

Skillset of the Shoes weapon in Hunty Zombie

Get Shoes to improve your chances of defeating the Raid boss (Image via Roblox)

The Shoes weapon has a basic attack that is faster than Scissors. It lets you consistently deal damage to enemies without worrying about cooldowns. Additionally, this weapon grants you increased movement speed and dodge potential as long as it is equipped.

Here is the entire skillset of the Shoes weapon in Hunty Zombie:

Basic attack (M1) : You perform four rapid kicks.

: You perform four rapid kicks. Double Quake (Z key) : This skill turns you into a tornado of destruction. It lasts three seconds, but you aren't immune to attacks when using it.

: This skill turns you into a tornado of destruction. It lasts three seconds, but you aren't immune to attacks when using it. Hail Storm (X key) : You kick at the enemy, dealing damage in a small area. Interestingly, if this skill kills an enemy, it recharges for a second use.

: You kick at the enemy, dealing damage in a small area. Interestingly, if this skill kills an enemy, it recharges for a second use. Typhoon (C key) : You dash forward and strike the enemy five times. It is a strong skill, but its cooldown is higher than Double Quake and Hail Storm.

: You dash forward and strike the enemy five times. It is a strong skill, but its cooldown is higher than Double Quake and Hail Storm. Ultimate (G key): You cover the ground in fire, creating a small zone that burns enemies. Moreover, it applies burn damage to your attacks.

Due to its strong, rapid attacks and insane mobility, the Shoes weapon is highly useful in Raids. It lets you chip away at the boss' health as well as dodge its attacks. To further improve its potential, use rerolls till you get the Prodigy Trait because it gives damage, attack speed, and movement buffs to your weapon.

Also check: Hunty Zombie Raid guide: How to defeat Ashen Samurai

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

What is the drop chance of Shoes with Lucky Spins?

When using Lucky Spins, this weapon has a 1% drop chance.

When does the cooldown of the Hail Storm skill reset?

This skill's cooldown resets when you use it to kill an enemy. So, you can use Hail Storm twice in succession.

What is the Shoes' passive?

The Shoes' passive ability boosts the user's movement speed, thereby enhancing their ability to dodge enemy attacks.

