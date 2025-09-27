Hunty Zombie Raid guide: How to defeat Ashen Samurai

The Raid mode offers a significant challenge to even the most experienced players in Hunty Zombie. Introduced by the Raid Awakening update, the new game mode currently features a single powerful boss, Ashen Samurai, who wields a giant bow and deals heavy damage. A total of six players can fight the boss, but each needs to be equipped with the best gear and weapons to ensure victory.

This guide provides tips and strategies to help you defeat the Ashen Samurai and get unique rewards in Hunty Zombie.

How to begin Raids in Hunty Zombie

The Raid mode menu (Image via Roblox)

A Raid Ticket is used each time you create or join a party for battling the Ashen Samurai. Such tickets can be obtained by defeating the Raid boss as well as by completing Campaign levels on any difficulty. Notably, the drop chance of tickets can be increased by equipping Pets like the Cat and the Dragon.

After acquiring a Raid Ticket in Hunty Zombie, follow these instructions:

Click the Areas button on the left side of the screen.

Teleport to the Raid zone.

Approach one of the booths that has the words "Start Here" written on it.

Select the player capacity. A maximum of six players can join a Raid.

Hit the Create button and tell your friends to join you.

Upon teleporting to the battle area, all players will get three lives. The boss will deal both close and ranged AoE attacks, with each taking a large portion of health, so you'll want to skillfully avoid them by using the Dash button.

Raid Coins, which can be spent in the Raid Shop for the Oni Mask, Bow weapon, and other items, are a guaranteed drop from the samurai boss. Meanwhile, there is a 25% chance of obtaining a Raid Ticket by defeating the boss.

Tips for defeating Ashen Samurai in Hunty Zombie

Official art of the Ashen Samurai (Image via Roblox)

Follow these tips to easily put down the Ashen Samurai in Hunty Zombie:

Equip the most powerful weapons : Shoes and Anchor make the ideal weapon set for battling the Raid boss. Shoes lets you deal consistent damage, whereas Anchor's Warrior Mode skill increases your health.

: Shoes and Anchor make the ideal weapon set for battling the Raid boss. Shoes lets you deal consistent damage, whereas Anchor's Warrior Mode skill increases your health. Equip the best gears : Before fighting the Ashen Samurai, craft and equip Dragon Boots, Magician Hat, and Comedy Mask. These will drastically improve your stats.

: Before fighting the Ashen Samurai, craft and equip Dragon Boots, Magician Hat, and Comedy Mask. These will drastically improve your stats. Equip Pets that affect your HP : Goat, Pig, and Shark are the best Pets for the Raid mode. The Shark consistently heals you while you're fighting, whereas the Goat and the Pig increase your maximum health.

: Goat, Pig, and Shark are the best Pets for the Raid mode. The Shark consistently heals you while you're fighting, whereas the Goat and the Pig increase your maximum health. Create a party of six players : There is strength in numbers. Instead of trying to conquer the boss alone, which is highly risky considering that you are granted only three lives, team up with other veteran players.

: There is strength in numbers. Instead of trying to conquer the boss alone, which is highly risky considering that you are granted only three lives, team up with other veteran players. Stay away from the boss' attack zone : The range of the boss' attacks is highlighted in red on the screen. Use the Dash button to stay away from it and avoid damage.

: The range of the boss' attacks is highlighted in red on the screen. Use the Dash button to stay away from it and avoid damage. Hit and retreat: Besides possessing heavy attacks, the Ashen Samurai has a massive health bar. It cannot be put down in a few strikes. You'll need to strike the boss when it is charging its attacks and then dodge its blows.

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

What are the best weapons for Raids?

Shoes, Anchor, Katana, and Greatsword are the best weapons for this mode.

What items are dropped by the Ashen Samurai?

The Ashen Samurai gives Raid Coins, a special currency utilized in the Raid Shop. It also has a 25% chance of dropping a Raid Ticket.

Are Raid Tickets required for joining a party?

Yes, you'll need such tickets for both creating and joining a Raid party.

