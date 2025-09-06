Hunty Zombie Crafting guide: All items and their stat boosts

Hunty Zombie Update 2.5 has implemented a crafting system to allow players to create various items. These items, which also function as cosmetics, provide stat boosts to help you defeat enemies and breeze through levels. Crafting any equipment requires specific materials that can be gathered by completing levels.

This guide provides a detailed explanation on how to craft and use items in Roblox Hunty Zombie.

How to craft items in Hunty Zombie

The Crafts zone (Image via Roblox)

To craft any item, simply visit the Crafts zone. It will be on your right side after you spawn in the lobby, between the Weapons and Shop zones. The NPC in charge of the crafting shop can be seen using an anvil.

Once you enter the Crafts zone, a pop-up menu will display all the craftable items in the game. Select any of them and then press the green CRAFT button to use Cash and materials to create it. The selected item will appear in your Items tab, from where you can equip it.

Both Cash and materials for crafting can be acquired by completing levels. However, some materials, such as Books, are highly rare. Given that the drop rate and quality of the drops you get are determined by the difficulty of the level, consider always playing in Nightmare difficulty to get the rare materials quickly.

You're guaranteed to get crafting materials after a level's completion. They are displayed alongside other drops, such as Trait Crystals.

Backpacks are a common drop (Image via Roblox)

Any number of items can be crafted and equipped. Thus, they are particularly useful for those players who want to buff their characters before tackling the upcoming content in Update 3.0.

Apart from the valuable stat boosts provided by items, your success in combat is heavily determined by your weapon's abilities. Check our Hunty Zombie weapons guide to know each armament's moveset.

All items that can be crafted in Hunty Zombie

Dragon Boosts are a must-have in this game (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, four items can be crafted in this anime wave defense title. Their names, costs, and provided stats are mentioned below:

Item Stats Required money Required crafting materials Scarf +20 Health $75,000 5 Pen 10 Tire 15 Backpack Skull Ring +2 Damage $150,000 20 Pen 24 Glass 4 Nut 30 Bottle Grizzly Boots +5% Speed $150,000 25 Bottle 5 Glass 25 Backpack 25 Tire Dragon Boots +2% Speed

+5% Attack Speed

+40 Health

+2 Damage $300,000 50 Glass 35 Bottle 35 Tire 24 Backpack 40 Book

Dragon Boots give the best stat boosts compared to the other gears. While others only enhance one stat, this item increases your speed, attack speed, health, and damage. Note that its applied boosts could be surpassed by other craftable equipment introduced by future updates.

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

How to get more crafting materials with each run?

Complete levels in the Nightmare difficulty to get a higher number of materials as completion rewards.

Are materials a guaranteed drop in each difficulty?

Yes, you can get materials by clearing levels in any difficulty - Normal, Hard, or Nightmare.

How do I get Cash quickly for crafting items?

Redeem the game's active promo codes to quickly get Cash for crafting.

