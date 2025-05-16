How to get Grimoire in Anime Last Stand

In Anime Last Stand, Grimoire is a resource essential to evolve certain units. Specifically, it is required to evolve the units introduced in the Black Clover update. Like most evolution items, a Grimoire can be obtained by beating a portal. In this case, you must beat the Demon Skull Village (Corrupted) portal, which contains some of the most ferocious enemies.
However, the portal won't be readily available, and you must progress through several hoops to get it. In this article, you will learn how to get the Demon Skull Village (Corrupted) portal and farm Grimoire.
Steps to get Grimoire in Anime Last Stand
As stated, you can get Grimoire by beating the Demon Skull Village (Corrupted) Portal in this Roblox title. This portal itself is a reward for completing a World 2 Story map. You can follow the steps below to get your hands on the portal.
- Enter World 2 and head over to the Story & Infinity section. You can use the Teleport button on the left side of the screen to reach this area.
- Once you are there, select the Demon Skull Village stage.
- Complete this stage by beating all the acts to unlock the Infinity Mode.
- Upon unlocking the Infinity Mode, you can play it until you get your hands on the Demon Skull Village (Corrupted) portal. Since it is a rare reward, you may have to try multiple times to unlock it.
Once you have the portal, activate it from your inventory and spawn in it. After beating all the unforgiving waves of incoming enemies, you will be rewarded with Grimoires in Anime Last Stand. A general thing to remember is that you will get more Grimoire if you have a high-tier Demon Skull Village (Corrupted) portal.
Each portal has five tiers, with Tier 1 being the easiest and Tier 5 being the toughest. If you are looking to earn more Grimoires, we recommend grinding the Demon Skull Village Story's Infinity Mode. Doing so will increase your chances of obtaining a Tier 5 portal.
You can also join another player's portal if you don't have one. You can team up and join a high-tier portal to earn plenty of Grimoires in this experience. All you have to do is find a player with this portal, which is pretty tough. However, you can join the game's official Discord server to find a like-minded player.
