How to get and use Reiatsu in Anime Last Stand

Reiatsu in Anime Last Stand is one of the various crafting materials needed to make evolution items. Without this item, you cannot evolve characters like Flash Goddess, Quincy King, Ichiban, etc. Considering the importance of Reiatsu, you must always have a healthy stock of it in your inventory. The only trouble is finding this elusive item as it's nowhere to be found in the story acts, so you'll need help farming it.
This guide explains the only working way to acquire Reiatsu and highlights its uses, so you can figure out its value.
How to get Reiatsu in Anime Last Stand
In this Roblox title, the only way to get Reiatsu is by beating the Soul Society (Invaded) Portal. This rare portal is hard to come by, but there are a few ways you can participate in it. For reference, we have mentioned the ways to get the Soul Society (Invaded) Portal below.
Complete Soul Society on Infinite mode
The Soul Society (Invaded) Portal is a reward for completing the Soul Society story act on Infinite Mode. The Infinite mode is locked initially, but you can unlock it after completing all six-story acts for the Soul Society act.
Join another player with a Soul Society (Invaded) Portal
It is possible to join another player or a friend who has this portal. While they are about to activate it, you can ask them to invite you. Both of you can then beat the Soul Society (Invaded) Portal together to get Reiatsu.
A general thing to remember is that a relatively high-tier Soul Society (Invaded) Portal will reward you with more Reiatsu. While the rewards are worthwhile, the difficulty is also going to be tough. So, make sure you have the best units equipped before starting the fight.
How to use Reiatsu in Anime Last Stand
As stated, Reiatsu is used to craft Evolution items in this game. Currently, you can craft the following items by using Reiatsu as an ingredient.
Black Cat
- Requirements: 50 Reiatsu, 15 Epic Spirit Shards, 10 Legendary Spirit Shards, and 5 Mythic Spirit Shards
Head Bandages
- Requirements: 100 Reiatsu, 25 Nature Essence, and 100 Common Spirit Shards
Quincy Cloak
- Requirements: 90 Reiatsu
Riatsu Bone
- Requirements: 150 Reiatsu
Flame Zanpakutō
- Requirements: 90 Reiatsu
Reforged Zanpakutō
- Requirements: 90 Reiatsu
Rusty Asauchi
- Requirements: 90 Reiatsu
Ink Altar
- Requirements: 90 Reiatsu
FAQs
