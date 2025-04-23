  • home icon
How to get and use Reiatsu in Anime Last Stand

By Aniket
Modified Apr 23, 2025 10:10 GMT
Feature image of How to get and use Reiatsu in Anime Last Stand
Learn how to get and use Reiatsu in Anime Last Stand (Image via Roblox)

Reiatsu in Anime Last Stand is one of the various crafting materials needed to make evolution items. Without this item, you cannot evolve characters like Flash Goddess, Quincy King, Ichiban, etc. Considering the importance of Reiatsu, you must always have a healthy stock of it in your inventory. The only trouble is finding this elusive item as it's nowhere to be found in the story acts, so you'll need help farming it.

This guide explains the only working way to acquire Reiatsu and highlights its uses, so you can figure out its value.

How to get Reiatsu in Anime Last Stand

The Soul Society portal (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Kingmoe303)
In this Roblox title, the only way to get Reiatsu is by beating the Soul Society (Invaded) Portal. This rare portal is hard to come by, but there are a few ways you can participate in it. For reference, we have mentioned the ways to get the Soul Society (Invaded) Portal below.

Complete Soul Society on Infinite mode

Complete the Soul Society story act on Infinite mode to get Reiatsu (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Kingmoe303)
Complete the Soul Society story act on Infinite mode to get Reiatsu (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Kingmoe303)

The Soul Society (Invaded) Portal is a reward for completing the Soul Society story act on Infinite Mode. The Infinite mode is locked initially, but you can unlock it after completing all six-story acts for the Soul Society act.

Join another player with a Soul Society (Invaded) Portal

It is possible to join another player or a friend who has this portal. While they are about to activate it, you can ask them to invite you. Both of you can then beat the Soul Society (Invaded) Portal together to get Reiatsu.

A general thing to remember is that a relatively high-tier Soul Society (Invaded) Portal will reward you with more Reiatsu. While the rewards are worthwhile, the difficulty is also going to be tough. So, make sure you have the best units equipped before starting the fight.

How to use Reiatsu in Anime Last Stand

As stated, Reiatsu is used to craft Evolution items in this game. Currently, you can craft the following items by using Reiatsu as an ingredient.

Black Cat

  • Requirements: 50 Reiatsu, 15 Epic Spirit Shards, 10 Legendary Spirit Shards, and 5 Mythic Spirit Shards

Head Bandages

  • Requirements: 100 Reiatsu, 25 Nature Essence, and 100 Common Spirit Shards
Quincy Cloak

  • Requirements: 90 Reiatsu

Riatsu Bone

  • Requirements: 150 Reiatsu

Flame Zanpakutō

  • Requirements: 90 Reiatsu

Reforged Zanpakutō

  • Requirements: 90 Reiatsu

Rusty Asauchi

  • Requirements: 90 Reiatsu

Ink Altar

  • Requirements: 90 Reiatsu

FAQs

How do I get Reiatsu in Anime Last Stand?

You can get Reiatsu by completing the Soul Society (Invaded) Portal.

What is the use of Reiatsu in Anime Last Stand?

Reiatsu is used to craft evolution items like Black Cat, Quincy Cloak, Riatsu Bone, etc.

How do I get a Soul Society (Invaded) Portal in Anime Last Stand?

You can get a Soul Society (Invaded) Portal by completing the Soul Society story act on Infinite Mode.

Aniket

Aniket

Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.

With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.

When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket.

