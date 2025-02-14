How to get Gumdrops fast in Bee Swarm Simulator

Consumables play a large role in Bee Swarm Simulator, applying various boosts when activated. One of the most useful consumables in the game is Gumdrop, an item that increases the amount of honey you receive while standing in a field. The item achieves this by generating goo, which can transform into goo puddles that increase the honey bonus even further. It also doubles as a crafting material used to make various rare items.

Here’s how you can quickly stock up on Gumdrops, along with all the different ways you can acquire them.

The quickest ways to get Gumdrops in Bee Swarm Simulator

Tickets can be used to obtain Gumdrops (Image via Roblox)

If you have a stockpile of Tickets, you can exchange them at the Gumdrop Shop for three Gumdrops per Ticket. This makes it the fastest way to amass plenty of Gumdrops. That said, if you wish to reserve this precious resource for something more valuable, you may rely on another method.

The second quickest way to get Gumdrops is to craft them at the Blender. You can find the Blender in the Badge Bearer’s Guild, close to the Pine Tree Forest. Its recipe requires you to collect three Blueberries, Strawberries, and Pineapples each, which must then be used at the blending machine.

Blueberries and Strawberries can be farmed concurrently in the Cactus Field, having a chance to drop while collecting pollen. For Pineapples, go to the Pineapple Patch, which can be found next to the Pro Shop.

Other ways to get Gumdrops

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Crafting and Tickets aside, there are several ways to receive Gumdrops as a reward. Listed below are all the different methods to acquire this consumable item:

Dropped by defeating enemy mobs.

Quest reward for certain Black Bear, Science Bear, and Brown Bear quests.

Leaf farming in the Stump Field.

Obtainable from Festive Gifts.

A possible reward from the Stick Bug challenge.

Gummy and Festive Sprouts.

May drop from any planter.

Puffshrooms may drop Gumdrops.

Gumdrop Token found near the Ant Gate.

Specific code redemptions.

Sticker Stack rewards.

May drop from Mythic Meteors.

Obtainable through Cub Buddy gifts.

FAQs

What is the quickest way to get Gumdrops in Bee Swarm Simulator?

The quickest way to amass Gumdrops is to purchase them from the Gumdrop Shop using Tickets.

What are Gumdrops used for in Bee Swarm Simulator?

Gumdrops are used to acquire bonus honey or as crafting material to make equipment.

Are Gumdrops difficult to acquire in Bee Swarm Simulator?

No, Gumdrops are abundantly available in the game and can be obtained through various means.

