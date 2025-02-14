How to get Red Extract in Bee Swarm Simulator

Bee Swarm Simulator includes an extensive crafting system that allows you to make various useful items and resources by combining materials found in the world. One of the most commonly used crafting materials is Red Extract, which is crucial for crafting powerful gear like the Dark Scythe when combined with other resources.

This guide lists the different ways to stock up on Red Extract and what it is used for in the Bee Swarm Simulator.

Acquiring Red Extract in Bee Swarm Simulator

Black Bear's quest rewards include Red Extracts (Image via Roblox)

The quickest and easiest way to get Red Extract is through crafting, which involves interacting with the Blender. You can find the Blender at the Badge Bearer’s Guild, where you can interact with it and access the different crafting recipes. To make Red Extract, you need 50 Strawberries and 10 Royal Jellies, which are abundantly found in the game world.

Red Extract can also be acquired as random drops from enemy mobs, leaves in the Mushroom Field, Rose Field, or Strawberry Field, or by opening various gifts. It is guaranteed to drop from Red Clay and Heat-Treated Planters, making them more reliable options.

Additionally, Gifted Riley Bee, Black Bear, and Science Bear all offer quests that reward you with Red Extracts. The maximum amount granted by any of these quests is three, with one Extract being the most common amount.

Specific Sticker Stacks also reward you with one Red Extract each, but these can only be acquired once. Lastly, the Mega Memory Match and Extreme Memory Match minigames reward you with the material upon successfully matching Red Extracts.

Red Extract uses

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Being a crafting material, the most common use for Red Extract is as a part of the recipes for in-game equipment. Here’s a list of items that require you to amass a certain amount of Red Extract as a part of their crafting recipes:

Beekeeper’s Boots

Coconut Canister

Crimson Guard

Dark Scythe

Demon Mask

Elite Red Guard

Fire Mask

Gummy Boots

Heat-Treated Planter

Purple Potion

Red Clay Planter

Red Port-O Hive

Riley Guard

In total, you need 3,083 Red Extracts to make every piece of equipment in this list.

FAQs

What is the easiest way to get Red Extracts in Bee Swarm Simulator?

The easiest way to get Red Extracts is through crafting, which requires you to collect 50 Strawberries and 10 Royal Jellies.

What is Red Extract used for in Bee Swarm Simulator?

Red Extract is used as a crafting material to make in-game equipment like the Demon Mask and Gummy Boots.

How many Red Extracts are needed to craft the Dark Scythe in Bee Swarm Simulator?

The Dark Scythe requires a total of 1,500 Red Extracts as a part of its recipe.

