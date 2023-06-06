Roblox Beyondland was introduced to the metaverse by Falcon's Beyond, the famous intellectual properties-based company. Players can engage in various experiences, from hobby challenges to escaping zombie hordes in the world of Beyondland. Additionally, individuals who prefer creating their own experiences can let their imagination run wild on the server.

The game also hosts regular in-game events, allowing players to add exclusive virtual items to their inventories. Instead of spending Robux to purchase these items, players can complete in-game quests or scavenge hunts. As of this month, the special Helper Bot, a shoulder accessory, is up for grabs. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn about acquiring the Helper Bot in Roblox Beyondland.

You must collect ten bolts scattered across the Roblox Beyondland map to obtain the Helper Bot

How to get the Helper Bot in Roblox Beyondland?

Players are advised to follow the simple instructions outlined below to claim the Helper Bot within a matter of minutes:

Launch the Roblox title and get into the server

Once inside the server, you will see the entrance archway of the Katmandu Park

You can find the first bolt between the white Yeti and the map next to the archway entrance

First bolt near the Yeti (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Now, turn to your left to see the Spotlight Pier

Walk towards it and enter the pier

After reaching the wooden deck, walk towards the right side and keep going straight from the fire hoops.

The second bolt will be next to a traffic signal post

Second bolt inside the pier (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Go inside Katmandu Park after collecting the second bolt

Run forward and turn left to enter a small street

Reach the end of the street and walk on the right side to find the third bolt.

Bolt on the street intersection (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Walk straight to reach the inner part of the park

Go near the Lab, and you can find the fourth bolt behind the banner kept on the right side of the Lab.

The fourth bolt behind the banner (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

There is a cafe next to the Lab. Get on its roof using the red patio stand

Use the ladder to climb to the roof

Once on the roof, get past the roller coaster track and jump to the second rooftop.

You can find the fifth bolt on the right side of this building next to a leaning building.

Bolt before the leaning building (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

You can find another bolt on the roller coaster track next to the blue-themed golf course

Use the air ride near the Lab to launch yourself into the sky

You can glide to the roller coaster track once launched from the ride

Sixth bolt on the track (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Get inside the golf course and sprint forward

You will see a ladder connecting to a floating rock

Get on the rock and start leaping on the rocks

Collect the bolt on the fourth rock and reach the lava mountain

Bolt on the floating rock platform (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Once on the mountain, climb to the tip and get past the roller coaster track

You can find a bolt on the small terrain on the left side of the track

Bolt on the lava mountain (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Walk straight and climb down the mountain to find a campfire

You can find another bolt behind the campfire

Bolt near the tree near the campfire (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Robloxians can discover the last bolt on top of the Ferris Wheel

Just get on a cart and jump above it once the cart reaches the maximum height to collect the final bolt

The final bolt is in the middle of the black XP coin (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Players will immediately receive the Helper Bot after collecting all ten bolts in Roblox Beyondland.

