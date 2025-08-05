How to get Hogyoku Fragments in Type Soul

Type Soul lets you advance into the end game territory with the use of Hogyoku Fragments. These rare items can be consumed to advance your chosen faction in a unique direction and help you develop your skills to new heights. Getting them is a matter of competing in Ranked mode and partaking in the game’s trading systems.

Here’s how you can get and use Hogyoku Fragments in this Roblox experience.

Getting Hogyoku Fragments in Type Soul

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Hogyoku Fragments in Type Soul are primarily acquired through two methods: Ranked mode and Trading.

You won’t immediately start receiving these items by winning in the lower ranks of the Ranked mode. Instead, you must advance to Silver 1 rank or higher before you have a chance of getting any Fragments for your labors.

Ranks in the Ranked mode are segregated based on points earned. You need to accrue 40,000 Points to reach Silver 1 and start collecting Hogyoku Fragments. The further you advance on the Ranked ladder, the higher the number of Fragments you receive.

The alternative and arguably easier method of getting the Fragments is through Trading. There are plenty of players willing to trade away their Fragments in exchange for other rare items.

If you have something another Robloxian wants, you may consider initiating a trade with them for the Fragment. Most commonly, players trade away Fragments for Skill Boxes, which are found in server raids.

What Hogyoku Fragments are used for

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Hogyoku Fragments are used to evolve your chosen playable archetype to new levels of strength. Each playable race reacts to these Fragments differently, unlocking a different facet of power for all of them.

Soul Reapers gain access to Vizard if you collect 22 Hogyoku Fragments and one True Hogyoku. Quincies can achieve Letzt Stil with 19 Hogyoku Fragments and one True Hogyoku. Lastly, Arrancars can acquire the Gran Rey Cero with 16 Hogyoku Fragments and one True Hogyoku.

True Hogyoku is available as an extremely rare drop from Ranked Matches, Raids, Clan Wars, and the like. You may also receive it through Trading.

FAQs

How to get Hogyoku Fragments in Type Soul

Hogyoku Fragments can be obtained from Ranked Mode (Silver 1 rank or higher) and through Trading.

Can Hogyoku Fragments be farmed in Type Soul?

Yes, you can farm Hogyoku Fragments by continuing to compete in Ranked Mode.

What are Hogyoku Fragments used for in Type Soul?

Hogyoku Fragments are used to acquire new forms and abilities for all playable factions.

