How to get Gran Rey Cero in Type Soul

Type Soul, based on the popular anime and manga series Bleach, features a myriad of flashy moves. These often deal devastating damage and are accompanied by gorgeous effects to sell the impact of the hits they dish out. One such ability is Gran Rey Cero, the iconic finisher move that can be used by an Arrancar, no matter the transformation stage. Its ability to shave off 20% of the enemy’s HP makes it a supremely powerful skill that is a must-have for Arrancar characters.

This guide will help you get your hands on Gran Rey Cero and answer a few common questions along the way.

Getting Gran Rey Cero in Type Soul

In-game Hogyoku Fragment description. (Image via Roblox || efe baba/YouTube)

Gran Rey Cero requires you to farm nine of a rare resource called Hogyoku Fragments. These fragments have a 0.1% chance to drop from the various game modes, such as Ranked PvP and Clan Wars, with boosted drop rates in the Faction Raid mode.

The best way to farm these is to create a party with friends or fellow players and go boss-hunting in the raid mode. Once you have all nine Hogyoku Fragments, you can consume them to unlock the coveted skill. Make sure you equip it in the skill bar before attempting to use it.

Also check: How to obtain Partial Res in Type Soul

An overview of Gran Rey Cero in Type Soul

Using Gran Rey Cero (Image via Roblox || efe baba/YouTube)

Gran Rey Cero is an energy blast that deals a flat percentage of damage to the enemy, no matter how large their HP pool may be. While 20% may not seem like a lot, it becomes extremely useful when used against enemies with massive HP pools, such as raid bosses and world bosses.

This super move is particularly useful against Jidanbo and BawaBawa, the two world bosses that are required for multiple progression paths. You only need to launch five of these energy balls to dispatch the enemy with ease, which only becomes easier if you bring in friends to help.

In-game description of Gran Rey Cero. (Image via Roblox || efe baba/YouTube)

There is one notable downside to Gran Rey Cero - it requires you to sacrifice 10% of your own HP to fire off. This means that if you happen to miss the attack, you will have lost a lot of HP for nothing.

That said, you are completely invincible while charging the attack, so seize the right opportunity to strike the opponent down.

Also read: How to get Full Res in Type Soul

FAQs

How to unlock Gran Rey Cero in Type Soul?

You can unlock Gran Rey Cero by farming nine Hogyoku Fragments in the game’s PvP, raid, or Clan Wars modes.

What is the best way to unlock Gran Rey Cero in Type Soul?

The best way to unlock Gran Rey Cero is to complete Faction Raids, which has a higher drop rate for Hogyoku Fragments.

What is the drop rate for Hogyoku Fragments in Type Soul?

In most modes, Hogyoku Fragments have a drop rate of 0.1%, which solidifies its status as a Legendary item.

