How to get Segunda in Type Soul

Hollows in Type Soul have a long and interesting progression system with plenty of paths to explore. Featuring a varied and deep transformation system, you can come up with a different way to progress with a Hollow character each time you start anew.

One such progression path is that of the Segunda Etapa, or the second stage of the Arrancar’s Resurreccion. This stage is an evolution of the Vasto Lorde, which makes it one of the last transformations to achieve before ascending to Arrancar.

As a Vasto Lorde, you can raise your avatar to new heights by obtaining the Segunda Estapa. Read on to understand how the transformation works and how to get it.

Also read: How to increase your Grade in Type Soul

Segunda Estapa and Hollow Progression in Type Soul

Official Type Soul cover art (Image via Roblox)

To get started with Segunda Estapa, Hollows must complete a long list of prerequisites, which will take you through a sequence of transformations: starting as a Fishbone Hollow, progressing to a Menos, then Adjuchas, and finally, Vasto Lorde.

As a Vasto Lorde, press Ctrl + K to transform into a Vastocar. Once the transformation is complete, you must raise your Grade to Elite and obtain Partial Res and Full Res ability sets. Both abilities take several hours to complete, with plenty of enemies to slay and quests to complete.

With these abilities in your repertoire, you are finally ready to advance to the next level.

Getting Segunda in Type Soul

Transforming into Segunda Etapa (Image via Roblox || CowardCatPlayz on YouTube)

Segunda boasts a level of power that rivals those of the strongest Soul Reaper and Quincy abilities. Naturally, getting your hands on this ability is necessary if you want to compete with other playable races.

Start by going to the Menos Forest and finding the King’s Blade. Interact with it to start the Segunda quest, upon which you will be prompted with a text box saying Slay 20 of those who wield great power.

Gripping a player to complete the Segunda Etapa quest (Image via Roblox || CowardCatPlayz on YouTube)

Here, those who wield great power refers to the players who have reached the advanced modes of their respective races’ progression. These include Bankai for Soul Reapers, Full Res for Hollows/Arrancars, and Voltstanding for Quincies. The best way to do so is to have a friend use their Bankai, Full Res, or Voltstanding abilities while you grip them.

Grip 20 players using this mode to fulfill the quest completion conditions and obtain your Segunda Etapa.

Also read: Type Soul: Stats Guide

FAQs

Which Resurrections can get Segunda in Type Soul?

The Resurrections Bone, Light, Shark, Starrk, Storm, and Vampire can obtain Segunda Etapa without a hitch.

How many players should I grip to get Segunda in Type Soul?

You need to grip 20 players who are in their Bankai, Full Res, or Voltstanding forms to get Segunda.

Can I get Segunda as a Vasto Lorde in Type Soul?

No, obtaining Segunda requires you to be a Vastocar, which can be achieved by pressing Ctrl+K as a Vasto Lorde.

For more Type Soul guides, check out the following articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback