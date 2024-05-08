How to get Full Res in Type Soul

Arrancars in Type Soul have access to a multitude of powers and abilities that set them apart from the other races. Two such ability sets are Partial Res and Full Res, which include powerful skills that can cut the game’s difficulty curve in half. Naturally, this makes them must-haves for Arrancar players.

Obtaining Full Res for Arrancars is significantly more skill-dependent than Partial Res. It involves plenty of enemy hunting and waiting for your avatar to finish meditating, making it a lengthy process. You must also take care not to die during certain parts of the process.

This article explains the process of getting the Full Res ability set in Type Soul and answers the common questions associated with it.

What is Full Res in Type Soul?

In Type Soul, Full Res is a part of the Resurrection ability system for Arrancars. Upon mastering it, the player gains access to five different skills, all of which boast some of the highest firepower in the game. This ability set elevates Arrancars to be as strong as Bankais from the Soul Reaper progression path.

Combined with the Partial Res abilities, Arrancars can be a force to be reckoned with. Based on your chosen skills and their rarities, you can end battles with unprecedented swiftness.

Getting Full Res in Type Soul

There are three stages to complete if you want to obtain Full Res for your Arrancar avatar. Each stage has time-consuming objectives that can take several hours to finish, with the entire process taking up to a dozen hours. Note that you must be in the Elite grade to access these objectives, making it an even lengthier grind.

Here are the three stages and how to complete them.

Stage 1

The first stage has three separate objectives, but you only need to complete one to progress to the next part. Naturally, it’s best to complete the one that is the easiest or the most enjoyable for you.

The objectives are:

Win seven Clan Wars

Win 13 Raids

Win 26 Ranked PvP matches

Raids are often the easiest objective to complete, followed by Clan Wars, and finally Ranked PvP. It is only recommended to go for the PvP objective if you are confident in your ability to defeat other players in combat.

Stage 2

Stage 2 requires you to fulfill its objectives without dying. While it sounds simple enough, it can quickly become overwhelming, considering the number of enemies you must slay to complete it. If you die at any point, your progress will be reset and you must start over.

The objectives for Stage 2 are as follows:

Kill Jidanbo boss in Soul Society or the BawaBawa boss in Hueco Mundo.

Kill 80 Hollow NPCs or players.

Grip 15 Elite player.

The easiest of the three is to grip a fellow Elite grade player. The mission does not require the gripped player to be unique each time. Have a friend help you out for a few minutes until you have the required number of grips.

Next, you can kill BawaBawa or Jidanbo bosses in their respective spawn areas. They spawn every 90 minutes in server time, which can be noteworthy if you’re actively looking for them to spawn.

Lastly, killing 80 Hollow NPCs or players is a straightforward objective but a lengthy one. You can find these characters roaming the world in several areas, such as Hueco Mundo. Once you complete all three objectives, you can move on to the final step.

Stage 3

The last objective to obtain Full Res as an Arrancar also requires a completely deathless run. Here is what you must do to finish the final stage of the process:

Visit the Sword Statue in Menos Pit.

Meditate for a total of 10 minutes to teleport to a maze.

Navigate the maze and reach the end to finish the objective.

If you die while navigating the maze, the objective will have a cooldown of 10 minutes before you can make a second attempt. Additionally, you need to grip three players of a faction different from yours to be able to access the objective again.

Once you get through the maze, you will have successfully obtained the Full Res ability for your Arrancar avatar.

FAQs

What is Full Res in Type Soul?

Full Res is a set of unique abilities exclusive to Arrancars that boast tremendous firepower and offer support effects as well.

How does Full Res compare to Partial Res in Type Soul?

Full Res includes skills that are outright better than those offered by Partial Res, making it the superior Resurrection ability.

What grade do I need to be to unlock Full Res in Type Soul?

You need to be Elite Grade to unlock Full Res for your Arrancar avatar.

