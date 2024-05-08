Type Soul: Jidanbo boss guide

Type Soul features various world bosses that spawn at certain locations. These are tough enemies that boast massive firepower and exist for players to combine their efforts and secure the kill. Not only are they good for farming XP, but they drop valuable items as well.

One such world boss that can be encountered in the Soul Society is Jidanbo, a giant enemy that spawns every 90 minutes of server time. He can be found in Soul Society, standing next to the entrance of the bamboo garden. Once defeated, he will spawn again, making him an excellent source of rare items.

If you’ve been struggling against this boss, don’t worry. This guide will help you defeat him easily and without much effort. Moreover, you can learn what items the boss drops for certain races and how you can use them.

How to defeat Jidanbo in Type Soul

Type Soul title screen (Image via Roblox)

Jidanbo is a world boss who is a mandatory part of the Bankai, Resurrection, and Voltstanding progression paths for Soul Reapers, Hollows, and Quincies, respectively. Naturally, it’s important to know how to beat him to gain access to any of these abilities.

Like most world bosses, Jidanbo has a massive HP pool that takes a while to whittle down on your own. This can be difficult to do, especially if you have just started. Making the battle even more difficult, his attacks pack a hefty punch and can kill you in just a few hits if not careful.

Fighting Jidanbo in Soul Society (Image via Roblox || Zion on YouTube)

Jidanbo has a few tricks up his sleeve that you must remain vigilant of, such as his area of effect slam attack and fast punches. The best way to tackle these attacks is to avoid being in the boss’ vicinity altogether. Use every ranged skill in your repertoire to slowly shave off his HP and finally defeat him.

Another thing you can do for a quick Jidanbo kill is to bring a few friends along. Gather a party of four and take the boss on at once to dispatch him quickly.

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can go the Dark Souls route of fighting the boss head-on until you figure out his attack patterns. After a while, you will master the boss and beat him easily.

Also read: Best Soul Reaper Build in Type Soul

Items dropped by Jidanbo

Jidanbo defeated (Image via Roblox || Zion on YouTube)

Jidanbo drops the following pieces of gear and unique items upon defeat, some of which are exclusive to Soul Reapers and Arrancars.

Item Rarity Effect Exclusivity Mugetsu Mask Legendary 5 health; 5 posture Soul Reaper Mugetsu Wrapping Legendary 10% Hierro pen; reduces mode meter drain by 10% Soul Reaper Kisuke’s Robe Legendary Increase mode gain and Reiatsu regen by 10% each Soul Reaper Shinigami Asura Pants 1 & 2 Legendary Increase HP by 5; increase mode duration by 5% Soul Reaper Arrancar Asura Pants 1 & 2 Legendary Increase HP by 5; decrease meter drain by 5% Arrancar Neutral Asura Pants Legendary Increase HP by 5; decrease meter drain by 5% None Soul Ticket Mythic Gives access to the Wipe feature None

Also read: How to get Voltstanding in Type Soul

FAQs

What is the easiest way to kill Jidanbo in Type Soul?

Relying on ranged attacks to stay away from Jidanbo’s attacks is the easiest way to kill him quickly.

What is the Arrancar-exclusive drop obtained by defeating Jidanbo in Type Soul?

Defeating Jidanbo gives you a chance to obtain the Arrancar-exclusive Arrancar Asura Pants 1 & 2.

Where can I find the Jidanbo boss in Type Soul?

The Jidanbo boss can be found and battled near the archway at the entrance to the bamboo garden in Soul Society.

For more Type Soul content, check out the following articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback