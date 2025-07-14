How to get Horsetail in Grow a Garden

Horsetail is among the newest Grow a Garden Seeds introduced with the Pet Mutations update on July 12, 2025. Implemented as a craftable Seed, the Horsetail can be acquired fairly easily as its recipe includes common ingredients. You must collect a Stonebite Seed, a Bamboo harvest, and a Corn Fruit to complete the crafting recipe.

Here’s how you can get Horsetail in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Horsetail in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Horntail crafting recipe (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, Horsetail is a craftable Seed that requires you to get a Stonebite Seed and one Fruit each of Bamboo and Corn. You can deposit these items at the crafting table along with 15,000 Sheckles, and 15 minutes after doing so, you will receive the Seed.

Below, you will find a list of the sources of each of these ingredients:

Stonebite Seed: Available from the Ancient Seed Pack (40% drop chance), Exotic Ancient Seed Pack (39% drop chance), and Rainbow Sack (30% drop chance).

Available from the Ancient Seed Pack (40% drop chance), Exotic Ancient Seed Pack (39% drop chance), and Rainbow Sack (30% drop chance). Bamboo: The Bamboo Seed can be purchased from the Seed Shop for 4,000 Sheckles. Has a 20% chance of being available in the stock. Alternatively, it can be bought for 99 Robux. Produces a single Fruit per Seed.

The Bamboo Seed can be purchased from the Seed Shop for 4,000 Sheckles. Has a 20% chance of being available in the stock. Alternatively, it can be bought for 99 Robux. Produces a single Fruit per Seed. Corn: The Corn Seed can be bought from the Seed Shop for 1,300 Sheckles. Has a 17% chance of being available in the Shop Stock. Alternatively, it can be bought for 135 Robux.

There is a degree of RNG involved in the acquisition process, requiring you to wait for the Seed Shop refresh or reroll the Seed Packs. That said, these are all common ingredients, and it should not take you much time to get them.

If you wish to skip the crafting process, you may buy the Seed from the crafting table for 199 Robux.

Rarity, harvest value, and yield type

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Horsetail has been assigned the Rare rarity, which makes it a middle-of-the-road Seed. This species produces one Fruit at a time, which can be sold for 27,000 Sheckles. The sell value increases sharply based on the Mutations that affect the Fruit.

Horsetail is of the Single Harvest type, which means that it will only produce a single Fruit per Seed. This limits its value rather notably, as once you harvest it, it will disappear from your farm. Even though its acquisition process is not too difficult, it still involves dealing with RNG that can lengthen the time it takes to grow it.

As such, the Horsetail is not a particularly high-value plant, particularly for mid to late-game players.

FAQs

How to get Horsetail in Grow a Garden

Horsetail can be crafted with a Stonebite Seed, a Bamboo harvest, a Corn harvest, and 15,000 Sheckles or bought for 199 Robux.

What is the sell value of Horsetail Fruit in Grow a Garden?

The Horsetail harvest has a base sell value of 27,000 Sheckles.

Is Horsetail an event-exclusive species in Grow a Garden?

Yes, Horsetail is exclusive to the Prehistoric Event.

