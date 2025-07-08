What does a Raptor do in Grow a Garden?

The Raptor is one of the six Dinosaur Pets in Grow a Garden, available from the Prehistoric Event. Assigned the Legendary rarity, it is one of the two sources of the Amber Mutation, making it a valuable Pet for collectors and Mutation stackers. The Raptor is available from the Prehistoric Event, and once the event duration ends, it will become inaccessible.

Let’s go over what the Raptor does in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down the Raptor in Grow a Garden

Ability

The Raptor overview (Image via Roblox)

The Raptor has two passive abilities that are quite useful for all players. The first provides it a 2.5% chance of applying the Amber Mutation to crops as you harvest them. The odds of this ability activating for rarer species are even lower, but that can be mitigated somewhat as the Pet levels up. With each level, the Raptor gets a 0.04% increase in ability activation chance.

Since Mutations can’t be applied to Fruits post-harvest, it’s important to apply every desired Mutation before attempting to stack Amber on a Fruit. That way, you will only be missing the multiplier applied by the Amber Mutation and not other, more valuable options.

Its second ability increases player movement speed by 14.5% for as long as the Pet is on the farm. There are no stipulations for the activation of this ability; it will remain active and let you move around a little faster across the map.

How to get

The Raptor (Image via Roblox)

As is the case with all Dinosaur Pets, the Raptor is available from the Dinosaur Egg. Its hatch chance is 35%, making it the most common Pet in the Prehistoric Event. Since it is quite easy to acquire, you can always have multiple Raptors roaming about on your farm. That way, you can maximize the Amber Mutation chance.

You can get the Dinosaur Egg from the Dinosaur Eggs station by giving away one of your non-Dinosaur Pets. This engages the DNA Converter machine, which transforms your Pet into a Dinosaur Egg after an hour of processing.

Note that there is an extremely small chance of your Pet being converted into a Dinosaur Pet instead. This conversion yields a random Dinosaur Pet, so there’s a chance of getting the Raptor this way instead of having to hatch the Egg.

FAQs

How to get a Raptor in Grow a Garden

The Raptor has a 35% chance of hatching from the Dinosaur Egg.

What does the Raptor do in Grow a Garden?

The Raptor has a 2.5% chance of applying the Amber Mutation when harvesting Fruits, and it increases player movement speed by 14.5%.

Is the Dinosaur Egg available for free in Grow a Garden?

Yes, you can obtain the Dinosaur Egg by giving your non-Dinosaur Pets away at the Dinosaur Eggs station in the hub area.

