How to get Hoverboard in Pet Simulator 99?

Hoverboards are one of the best essentials in Pet Simulator 99. This is because they let you ditch the good ol' walking and help you cover the farthest areas without the need for teleport. One can acquire the Basic Hoverboard after unlocking Area 2 on the map. As a result, newbies can swiftly acquire this board and farm more efficiently using the board. That said, the game boasts various Hoverboards, each with a unique style and varied price tags.

This guide will assist you in obtaining your first Hoverboard in Pet Simulator 99 and provide a list of all the available boards.

Pet Simulator 99: Hoverboard Guide

Area 2 must be unlocked for the Basic Hoverboard (Image via Roblox)

Overview:

Once you launch the game, you'll be asked to choose two pets.

Choose any pets, as they all do the same damage.

You must then clear the first Area near the spawn to unlock the second one.

Once you unlock Area 2, the Basic Hoverboard will be rewarded.

How to get the Basic Hoverboard?

Hit the "Buy" button to unlock Area 2 (Image via Roblox)

After selecting your first two newbie pets, farm the breakables in Area 1. You must collect a total of 900 Coins to unlock Area 2. This won't take much time, as your pets will easily amass 1,000+ Coins within a few minutes.

After collecting 900 Coins, go near Area 2 and hit the green "Buy" button. You can also unlock it by hitting the "Buy" button at the top part of the game screen. Once you unlock Area 2, the Basic Hoverboard will be added to your inventory.

Note: Do not speed run at the start of Pet Simulator 99. Sometimes, this Roblox experience may fail to recognize swift progress, and you'll be denied the starter Hoverboard.

Hoverboard Usage and Features in Pet Simulator 99:

Hit "Q" to hop on your Hoverboard (Image via Roblox)

Hit the "Q" button on your keyboard to automatically equip the Hoverboard. After equipping it, you can easily maneuver the board with the basic movement controls. Your pets will follow you and break items whenever you cross an area with your Hoverboard. For a momentary jump and speed boost, hit the space bar and move toward your desired direction.

Players who failed to claim the Basic Hoverboard at the start can head to the Castle's Trade Plaza and trade for a Hoverboard. There are several types of Hoverboards in Pet Simulator 99, including:

Basic Hoverboard

Piñata Hoverboard

Rudolph Hoverboard

Sleigh Hoverboard

Present Hoverboard

Doodle Hoverboard

Rainbow Hoverboard

Bling Hoverboard

Red Flying Carpet

Blue Flying Carpet

Oversized Hoverboard

Watermelon Hoverboard

Steampunk Hoverboard

Axolotl Hoverboard

Balloon Hoverboard

Cat Hoverboard

Fire Dragon Hoverboard

High-Tech Hoverboard

Banana Hoverboard

Noob Hoverboard

UFO Hoverboard

Hotdog Hoverboard

Nightmare Kraken Hoverboard

Helicopter Hoverboard

FAQs on Hoverboards in Pet Simulator 99

What is the newest Hoverboard in Pet Simulator?

Nightmare Kraken Hoverboard is the latest addition that debuted in Update 10.

What are the rarest Hoverboards?

High-Tech Hoverboard, Banana Hoverboard, and Noob Hoverboard are some of the rarest Hoverboards that are currently unavailable in the game.

How much is Helicopter Hoverboard?

Helicopter Hoverboard had a price tag of a whopping 1,200 Robux.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback