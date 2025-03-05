How to get the Ice Cream House in Adopt Me

The latest update in Adopt Me makes the Ice Cream House purchasable in the Neighborhood. Robloxians can buy the coveted residence using Bucks, a readily available resource that long-time players typically have available in spades. Once acquired, the house can be fully customized with Ice Cream-themed items that were added with the Ice Cream House update.

Ad

Here’s how you can get the coveted Ice Cream House in Adopt Me.

Getting the Ice Cream House in Adopt Me

The Ice Cream House (Image via Roblox)

The Ice Cream House was added to the game on February 28, 2025, as a part of the Ice Cream House Update. This patch also implemented similarly themed elements to the experience, including pieces of furniture and other decorative items.

Ad

Trending

You can buy the Ice Cream House for 2,150 Bucks or get it for free through trading. Buying with Bucks is the preferred option for most players since the resource is abundantly available in the game. Additionally, finding players willing to trade it while the commodity is fairly new can be rather difficult.

To purchase the house, you must go to the Neighborhood and interact with the signboard near it. In the resulting dialog box, pick the Build House option and then the Ice Cream House from the list. If you can’t find the house on the list, use the built-in search function to view it instantly.

Ad

Upon selecting the house, the required amount of Bucks will be deducted from your collection, and your new residence will be ready to be customized.

Also read: Adopt Me Lure guide

How to earn Bucks in Adopt Me

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Bucks are the main currency of the game and can be acquired through a myriad of limited-time and permanent activities. The main way to earn the resource is by fulfilling your pet’s needs, which grants you a fixed amount of the currency per successful task. Completing one of your pet’s requests grants you up to 20 Bucks, which caps at 200 per day.

Ad

Other ways of acquiring money in the game include Jobs, Task Board missions, daily login bonuses, and other activities. If you’re willing to spend Robux, you can also buy Bucks packs to stock up on the resource.

A new way to earn Bucks was introduced with the Ice Cream House update, which involves running a Snow Cone Stand. The Stand itself costs 60 Robux, but it allows you to serve players snow cones and earn Bucks in return.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How much does the Ice Cream House cost in Adopt Me?

The Ice Cream House can be purchased for 2,150 Bucks.

When was the Ice Cream House added to Adopt Me?

The Ice Cream House was added to the game on February 28, 2025.

Is Adopt Me accessible for free?

Yes, this title can be played for free without requiring any Robux purchases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024