How to get the King Rock in Roblox Rock Mine Simulator?

Roblox Rock Mining Simulator is a game created by a group called CrazyCorrs, owned by a programmer with the same name. In it, players have the exciting opportunity to obtain a coveted shoulder item known as the King Rock, completely free of charge. As avid collectors, many gamers are thrilled by the prospect of adding this exclusive piece to their inventory.

What makes it even more enticing is that the King Rock is a limited item, which adds a sense of rarity and value to it. With this in mind, players not only appreciate its aesthetic appeal but also its potential for future financial gain, as they can sell it to eager buyers and potentially increase their in-game wealth.

A guide to obtaining King Rock in Roblox Rock Mine Simulator

The procedure is exceptionally straightforward. Players are required to join the game and undergo 20 Rebirths. It's that simple! Below are the steps to participate in the game and acquire them:

Go to the official website of Roblox or load the app.

If you choose the website, you may have to sign in with your App Store login information.

Type the name of the game in the search bar and hit Enter to load search results.

Click on the game’s thumbnail to enter the homepage.

The next step is to click on the green Play button and wait to join a free server.

You should see your avatar spawned in the lobby of the game. Start running around and mining Minecraft-inspired blocks to gain Power.

You can also click on the Auto Train button on the middle-right side of the screen to get into auto mode.

Since this might take a while, upgrading the pick axe might help. Additionally, you can also check the Gift icon on the right said of the screen for more rewards. The game also lets you spin a wheel, on the top of the screen, to gain other rewards.

You can also hatch eggs to get pets that expedite the process of getting more Power.

Finally, when the Power limit is met for each level, you can Rebirth.

The Rebirth button is at the bottom of the screen.

With each level increase, the Power-gaining status increases. Thus, the time flies as you gain more Rebirths.

Important points about King Rock in Roblox Rock Mine Simulator

The King Rock is only available in the game as of now, so please watch out for fraud schemes that scam players. The limited item is not up for trading as of now, and can only be resold after a holding period of 30 days, once it is added to the your Roblox account.

The last and the most important point is that it can only be sold by those who have Roblox’s premium membership.

How to buy Roblox Premium membership?

Follow these steps to quickly buy the membership:

Log in to Roblox and click on the Hamburger icon on the top left hand side of the screen.

From the sliding menu, click on the Get Premium button.

You can select you monthly plan and click on Subscribe Now button.

Make payment.

The plan gets activated immediately and you can start reselling the item.

