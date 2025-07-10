How to get KTM bikes in Driving Empire

Roblox Driving Empire offers players a range of vehicles for competing in races and participating in showcase events. You can select cars and bikes from various brands, including McLaren, Porsche, and Volkswagen. With the latest update, the game introduced three licensed KTM bikes that are both affordable and powerful. Their prices range from $150,000 to $500,000.

This guide provides all the information about the KTM bikes in Driving Empire.

Getting the KTM bikes in Roblox Driving Empire

Purchase the vehicles or take them for a test drive (Image via Roblox)

The three new bikes in Roblox Driving Empire are the 2019 KTM RC 390, the 2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke R, and the 2023 KTM RC 8C. You can purchase them with Cash, the in-game currency, that can be obtained by driving around the city, completing daily missions, winning races, and participating in events.

A total of 950,000 Cash is required to purchase all three bikes. After amassing the required currency, purchasing the vehicles is a straightforward process:

Launch the game and tap the car icon on the left side of the screen.

Select the Buy More option.

Write KTM in the search bar in the All Vehicles tab.

You'll notice a "New" tag beside the names of the recently added KTM bikes.

Click on any of the desired bikes and then hit the green Purchase button at the bottom-right corner of the game screen.

Besides purchasing the bikes, you can take them for a test drive. Each test lasts 10 minutes, allowing you to understand a vehicle's handling and horsepower, and whether they are perfect for races or showcases.

Like other vehicles, you can change the color of your KTM bikes. The Primary color applies to the bike's main body, the Secondary color to the seat, while the Tertiary color affects the spokes of the wheel.

All KTM bikes and their stats in Driving Empire

All the details about the KTM bikes(Image via Roblox)

The cost and base stats of all KTM bikes are provided in the following sections:

2019 KTM RC 390

The 2019 KTM RC 390 (Image via Roblox)

The 2019 KTM RC 390 is the cheapest of all the newly arrived bikes in Driving Empire. It requires $150,000, thus being affordable to beginners.

Top Speed : 181 km/h

: 181 km/h Acceleration : 25%

: 25% Handling : 67%

: 67% Nitrous : 76%

: 76% Braking: 31%

2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke R

The 2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke R (Image via Roblox)

The Super Duke R has a Top Speed superior to the other KTM bikes. It has double the price of the 2019 KTM RC 390, requiring $300,000.

Top Speed : 289 km/h

: 289 km/h Acceleration : 25%

: 25% Handling : 67%

: 67% Nitrous : 76%

: 76% Braking: 31%

2023 KTM RC 8C

The 2023 KTM RC 8C (Image via Roblox)

The 2023 KTM RC 8C is the priciest of them all. You can unlock it for $500,000, which is slightly lower than the cost of the 2022 McLaren 765LT Spider.

Top Speed : 279 km/h

: 279 km/h Acceleration : 25%

: 25% Handling : 67%

: 67% Nitrous : 76%

: 76% Braking: 31%

As of this writing, you cannot improve the performance of any of the KTM bikes. The feature could be unlocked in a future update.

FAQs on Driving Empire

What are the names of the new KTM bikes?

The 2019 KTM RC 390, the 2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke R, and the 2023 KTM RC 8C are the new bikes in the game.

Which is the current costliest KTM bike in the game?

The 2023 KTM RC 8C is the costliest in the game, requiring 500,000 Cash.

Is it possible to use the KTM bikes for races?

Yes, you can use the bikes in races.

