How to get the L'Oreal Pro White Sunglasses in Roblox Fashion Famous 

Roblox Fashion Famous was created by the developer group Pixelated Candies. Players can indulge their sense of style by creating distinct and fashionable outfits by choosing from a wide variety of clothing pieces, accessories, and hairstyles. They can try out different looks in the game's vast wardrobe, including stylish evening clothing and casual cool.

After that, participants can square up against others in themed fashion competitions by showcasing their creations on the runway. A wide range of user-generated content (UGC) products made by the Roblox community are available on Fashion Famous.

The ever-changing assortment of fashionable and varied virtual goods available to players keeps the fashion experience current and relevant to real-world fashion trends.

Recently, Roblox game released the L'Oreal Pro Purse, which should soon be available to grab, and the White Sunglasses, which is available now. Continue reading to find out how to add the item to the inventory.

Grab the exquisite L'Oreal Pro White Sunglasses in Roblox Fashion Famous

There are only 30,000 copies of the glasses, so players must hurry to get them. Here are the easy steps for players to get the item:

Start by logging in to the Roblox account using the username and password. Now locate the game Fashion Famous and go to its homepage. Click on the green play button to launch the game. The avatar will be summoned in the lobby. Players should stay there and avoid joining a game round. If a player ends up in a round, they can wait for it to end or perform a server hop. From the lobby, turn right to see a hoarding that advertises the glasses. Players can also see the teleporter next to it. Once they enter the teleporter, they will reach the Voting room. They can check various hairstyles visible and vote for one they like. As soon as they do this, a dialogue box appears. Players can click on the claim button to add the product to their account.

The free item will be visible immediately in the player's Roblox account.

Trying on the product

Once the product has been added to the Roblox account, players can immediately try it on to decide if they want to equip it or leave it for another day.

Open the website: While players can use the Roblox Studio for sophisticated features, they can use the official website and sign in using the credentials to try on goods. Navigate to the avatar editor: Once logged in, players can go to the "Avatar" section. They can find this on the navigation bar. Select the category: The glasses can be found under the Head & Body section. Choose the glasses: Click on the item thumbnail. It will be added to the avatar. Preview the Item: Once added to the avatar, the user can preview it in 2D and 3D mode. Equip the Item: Hit the save button to equip and continue.

A player can unequip the item by following the same process where they just need to uncheck it.

Fashion Famous offers a diverse fashion experience. With themed competitions, user-generated content, and exclusive items like the L'Oreal Pro White Sunglasses, it keeps players engaged and fashionable.