Roblox Innovation Awards 2023: Best New Experience

With Roblox Innovation Awards 2023 or RIA 2023 just around the corner, we know the categories scheduled to appear, as well as the nominated games. One category that has taken the community by storm is the Best New Experience. The nominees in this category truly rethink what games are capable of at the moment.

In this article, we will take a look at the titles that are nominated for a prize under the category of Best New Experience at the RIA 2023. Let's dive in!

What are Roblox Innovation Awards 2023 all about?

The RIA 2023 is a celebration honoring the most innovative and creative members of the Roblox community. It was initially scheduled for September 9, 2023, alongside the Roblox Developers Conference (RDC). On May 17, 2023, voters started submitting nominations for a variety of categories, including Best Collaboration, People's Choice, and Best New Experience. The nomination period ended on May 31, 2023, and voting started on July 26, 2023.

The voting, however, got delayed for security reasons, but now the Roblox Innovation Awards 2023 are all set to begin on November 10, 2023, and the fans are pumped with excitement.

All titles nominated in the Best New Experience category at the RIA 2023

Now, let's take a closer look at the nominees for the Best New Experience category at the Roblox Innovation Awards 2023:

1) Doors

If you happen to be an enjoyer of spine-tingling horror games, we recommend Doors. It's a first-person horror game that challenges you to navigate your way through levels by unlocking doors. Some doors can lead you to your doom, while others require puzzle-solving skills.

The longer you survive and the further you progress, the higher you climb on the leaderboards. This game keeps you on the edge of your seat, and the thrill of survival is addicting.

2) Shovelware's Brain Game

Shovelware's Brain Game is an intellectual gaming experience that puts your wits to the test. Up to six players take turns choosing categories and answering questions. But there's a twist - the player who picks the category earns bonus points for answering questions correctly in the same category, while others score based on their speed.

There are even bonus prizes and quirky interruptions to keep things exciting. Hosted by the Dancing Banana and featuring questions read by the Announcer, this game keeps you on your toes while having a blast.

3) Rainbow Friends

If you prefer a touch of horror with your gameplay, Rainbow Friends delivers. Created by Roy & Charcle, this multiplayer horror story is split into chapters. Chapter 1 sets the stage with a group of players going on a field trip to an amusement park, only to face a sudden bus crash where they find themselves in a strange facility where they must collect items while dodging menacing monsters.

Each night presents new challenges, with survivors returning to a safe room to prepare for the next round. It's a gripping and spooky experience that keeps you coming back for more.

4) The Survival Game

The Survival Game is a must-play if you prefer surviving in a hostile world. It is heavily inspired by Mojang's masterpiece - Minecraft. The game mixes Minecraft's survival aspects with the magic of Roblox. To get started, you can create a Private Server for free and ensure that you won't be constantly under attack by other players for loot and XP.

This robust survival experience challenges you to keep your health and food bars above zero, craft tools and weapons, and build structures for protection. The thrill of being the hunter or the hunted is a constant in The Survival Game and is one of many things gamers love about this game.

The Best New Experience category at the Roblox Innovation Awards 2023 showcases the incredible creativity and diversity within the community. Whether you're looking for heart-pounding horror, brain-teasing trivia, or the thrill of survival, these titles have got you covered!

Is there any other game that also deserves a place on this list? Let us know in the comments below.