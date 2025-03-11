How to get Lancer in Verse Piece

The Lancer is one of the latest swords added in Verse Piece that has a very low chance of dropping. Apart from buying it using Robux, the only way to acquire this slick weapon is by defeating its original wielder — the Lancer boss. Considering the beauty and power of this sword, developers have made it an elusive find. This is evident because the appearance of the Lancer boss is random.

With our detailed guide, you can easily learn how to get your hands on the Lancer Sword. Plus, keep scrolling for a brief overview of its moveset.

How to unlock the Lancer sword in Verse Piece

The Lancer boss in Snow Village (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@JixxyJax)

As discussed, you need to defeat the Lancer boss to get his sword in this Roblox title. It should be noted that this boss does not have a fixed location. It spawns every 10 minutes in a random location, but Snow Village and Desert Town islands are where it appears mostly.

Once you find the Lancer boss, defeat him to acquire the "Lancer Loot" chest. Remember, this loot chest can be opened by anyone, so you need to be quick to avoid losing the grand reward. The loot chest can give you random rewards, but the one you need is a Gae Bolg. It is an extremely rare item, and you may have to grind the Lancer boss several times to obtain it.

Click on the Gae Bolg to obtain the Lancer sword (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@JixxyJax)

Upon finding the Gae Bolg, click on it by opening your inventory, and you will immediately receive the Lancer sword. You should grind the Lancer boss in a private server for faster results. Since it is a new weapon, multiple players will be out to obtain it.

Also check: All Verse Piece abilities and how to get them

All Lancer sword moves in Verse Piece

You can use the following moves after equipping the Lancer sword in this game.

Z move : Allows the user to do a slash attack using the sword. Does 41,996 damage.

: Allows the user to do a slash attack using the sword. Does 41,996 damage. X move : Allows the user to do a spinning attack, dealing damage to the enemies around you. Does 50,229 damage.

: Allows the user to do a spinning attack, dealing damage to the enemies around you. Does 50,229 damage. C move : Allows the user to slam the weapon on the ground twice to generate a shockwave, dealing damage to the nearby enemies. Does 50,300 damage.

: Allows the user to slam the weapon on the ground twice to generate a shockwave, dealing damage to the nearby enemies. Does 50,300 damage. V move: Allows the user to charge a projectile and unleash it in the front to cause a massive AoE attack. Does 62,875 damage.

If you want to increase the damage of the above attacks, you can upgrade the Lancer sword at the Blacksmith NPC. You can find him on the Blacksmith Isle island. The Blacksmith requires an Enhance Stone to upgrade a weapon, so make sure you have it. An Enhance Stone can be found via fishing or by opening chests.

Successfully upgrading the Lancer sword will increase its damage output by a total of 10%.

Also check: All official links for Verse Piece

FAQs

Where to find the Lancer boss in Verse Piece?

The Lancer boss spawns every 10 minutes in a random location, with Snow Village and Desert Town having the most chances.

Can you purchase the Lancer sword in Verse Piece?

Yes, you can purchase the Lancer sword from the shop, but it costs 949 Robux.

What does Gae Bolg do in Verse Piece?

Gae Bolg is a rare item that can be used to unlock the Lancer sword.

