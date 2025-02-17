All Verse Piece abilities and how to get them

While playing Verse Piece, you will encounter enemies with a stronger moveset than yours. Often, these enemies will also be an obstacle in your path, and beating them becomes a mandatory action. To help get this job done, you can acquire various abilities in this experience.

Abilities are nothing but a unique skill or talent that can't be obtained from anywhere else. Down the line, you will realize that unlocking them is necessary for the sake of your progression. Here's a guide that explains how to get all the abilities and their effects in this game.

How to get abilities in Verse Piece

To unlock an ability in this Roblox title, you will need an item called the Ability Reroll. You can find one by looting chests dropped by boss enemies throughout the map. However, if you want to farm the chests, you can complete dungeons that only contain bosses.

The dungeons respawn bosses every now and then, so you can return and defeat them to get more chests. Remember, the items found in the chest are random, so you may have to try multiple times before you finally get an Ability Reroll.

Use the Ability Reroll to get a random ability (Image via MK@YouTube)

Once you obtain an Ability Reroll, equip it from the quick slot below. Then, click anywhere on the screen to use the item and roll for a random ability. Based on your luck, you will receive an ability. It should be noted that if you don't like the existing one, you can use the Ability Reroll to change it.

Also check: Verse Piece abilities tier list

All abilities in Verse Piece

The Black Flash ability (Image via MK@YouTube)

Since all the abilities belong to a specific rarity, we have added them accordingly for your reference below.

Note: You can activate an ability by using the R key on the keyboard.

Rare abilities (5% roll chance)

Void Step: Allows you to dodge the incoming attacks for five seconds.

Allows you to dodge the incoming attacks for five seconds. Reverse Curse Technique: Regenerates 30% of your total health.

Epic (3.5% roll chance)

Conqueror Haki: Allows you to do an AoE attack dealing 8,003 damage.

Allows you to do an AoE attack dealing 8,003 damage. Vizard Mask: Increases your damage output by 1.5 times. However, it also reduces 20% of your total HP after the ability goes into cooldown.

Legendary (1.25% roll chance)

Kurohitsugi: Allows you to do an AoE attack dealing 10,290 damage.

Allows you to do an AoE attack dealing 10,290 damage. Raikoho: Allows you to do an AoE attack dealing 15,434 damage.

Allows you to do an AoE attack dealing 15,434 damage. Malevolent Shrine: Allows you to do an AoE attack dealing 15,400 damage.

Allows you to do an AoE attack dealing 15,400 damage. Black Flash: Allows you to do an AoE attack dealing 8,000 damage.

Mythical (0.25% roll chance)

Infinite Void: Allows you to stun all the enemies for 10 seconds.

Allows you to stun all the enemies for 10 seconds. Future Sense: Allows you to dodge the incoming attacks for 20 seconds.

Exotic (0.025% roll chance)

Cids Atomic All Range: Allows you to do an AoE attack dealing 13720 damage.

Allows you to do an AoE attack dealing 13720 damage. Gatekeeper: Allows you to open a portal to any island except the "Strongest Arena."

Allows you to open a portal to any island except the "Strongest Arena." Kurohitsugi - Maximum Output: Allows you to deal a massive AoE attack dealing immense damage.

Allows you to deal a massive AoE attack dealing immense damage. TNT: Allows you to place TNT that deals a total of 54,100 Aoe damage upon explosion.

Allows you to place TNT that deals a total of 54,100 Aoe damage upon explosion. Snow: Allows you to do 11,100 Aoe damage. Everyone caught in the range will also be frozen momentarily.

Also check: How to get Artifacts in Verse Piece

FAQs

How do I unlock new abilities in Verse Piece?

You can unlock new abilities in Verse Piece by using an Ability Reroll.

Where to get an Ability Reroll in Verse Piece?

You can get an Ability Reroll by looting the chests dropped by boss enemies.

What is the best ability in Verse Piece?

Currently, Vizard is one of the best abilities to have in this experience.

