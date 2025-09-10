How to get Laser Fence in Grow a Garden

The Laser Fence is a type of cosmetic in Grow a Garden, using which you can give your farm a futuristic flair. This Fence type can be obtained as a part of the Garden Ascension mechanic, effectively requiring you to undergo this title’s version of Rebirth. Once you’ve completed your Ascension, the Fence will be available in the Garden Ascension shop.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Laser Fence in Grow a Garden.

Getting the Laser Fence in Grow a Garden

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Laser Fence is exclusive to the Garden Ascension shop, where it can be bought for 10 Garden Coins. You can get 10 Garden Coins by undergoing Ascension once, which makes the cost of a Laser Fence equal to that of a Garden Ascension.

Undergoing Garden Ascension requires extensive investment in both the Sheckle and the farming departments. First, you must accrue one trillion Sheckles to be eligible for Ascension. Naturally, only late-game players will be able to reliably get to the one trillion figure without relying on luck.

The second stipulation is a particular Fruit and Mutation combination. This combination is randomized, and can involve several rare and difficult-to-get produce and Mutations. Luckily, the required Fruits are all obtainable from the permanent stock of the Seed Shop, softening the strict Ascension conditions to a degree. As for the Mutations, you must rely on Weather Events or special Mutation sprays to apply them to the desired harvest.

Once both conditions are fulfilled, you can undergo Garden Ascension and gain access to the Ascension Shop.

Here's a quick guide on the Golden Fence in Grow a Garden.

List of all Fence types

The default Wooden Fence (Image via Roblox)

The game’s selection of Fences is continuously expanding, and players with themed gardens can make good use of its varied Fence types. Listed below are the different enclosures you can obtain in this experience:

Ascended Fence: Available in the Ascension Shop for 10 Garden Coins.

Available in the Ascension Shop for 10 Garden Coins. Bean Fence: Reward for growing the Beanstalk 10 times during the Beanstalk Event. Currently unobtainable.

Reward for growing the Beanstalk 10 times during the Beanstalk Event. Currently unobtainable. Fairy Fence: Reward for completing Fairy Event Achievements.

Reward for completing Fairy Event Achievements. Golden Fence: Reward for reaching level 50 in the Garden Guide.

Reward for reaching level 50 in the Garden Guide. Greek Fence: Available in the Ascension Shop for 10 Garden Coins.

Available in the Ascension Shop for 10 Garden Coins. Jail Fence: Reward for reaching level 40 in the Garden Guide.

Reward for reaching level 40 in the Garden Guide. Laser Fence: Available in the Ascension Shop for 10 Garden Coins.

Available in the Ascension Shop for 10 Garden Coins. Metal Fence: Reward for reaching level 30 in the Garden Guide.

Reward for reaching level 30 in the Garden Guide. Picket Fence: Reward for reaching level 10 in the Garden Guide.

Reward for reaching level 10 in the Garden Guide. Silver Fence: Reward for reaching level 20 in the Garden Guide.

Reward for reaching level 20 in the Garden Guide. Wooden Fence: Default Fence.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Laser Fence?

The Laser Fence can be bought from the Ascension Shop for 10 Garden Coins.

What does the Laser Fence do?

The Laser Fence is a decorative item that replaces the default fence with no additional gameplay benefits.

How do I undergo Garden Ascension?

Garden Ascension can be performed by collecting one trillion Sheckles and getting the specified Fruit and Mutation combination.

