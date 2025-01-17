How to get Leviathan Shield in Blox Fruits

The Leviathan Shield in Blox Fruits is an equipment that can be crafted at the Beast Hunter NPC. Once equipped, its user will be granted protection against all kinds of damage. For players who prefer a rather defensive approach in combat, the Leviathan Shield is a dream addition to their arsenal.

Here's a guide that explains everything about the Leviathan Shield in this game, including finding the right ingredients, crafting the shield, and its buffs.

How to craft the Leviathan Shield in Blox Fruits

The Leviathan Shield (Image via Roblox)

To craft the Leviathan Shield in this Roblox title, you will need the following materials.

1 Mirror Fractal: Guaranteed drop by defeating the Dough King, a level 2300 Raid Boss found on the Cake Land.

30 Leviathan Scale: Dropped by the Leviathan Raid Boss in the Frozen Dimension, Third Sea. To summon this creature, you will have to interact with the Frozen Watcher who will then call out the Leviathan.

10 Electric Wing: An item dropped by Piranhas, a level 2000 enemy. You can find them in the Third Sea, between Sea Danger Level 1 to Sea Danger Level 6.

20 Fool's Gold: This item is dropped by mobs found in the Third Sea. You can defeat these enemies to get the Fool's Gold.

Ship Raid in the Second and Third Sea

Haunted Ship Raid in Sea Danger Level 1 and Sea Danger Level 6, Third Sea.

Ghost Ship Raid in the Haunted Shipwreck, Third Sea.

Beast Hunter location (Image via Roblox)

Once you have collected the above items, go to the Beast Hunter NPC at the Tiki Outpost — You must be on level 2450 or above because it is the final island in the Third Sea. Here, you will find the Beast Hunter NPC near the Boat Dealer NPC. Specifically, you will find him on the top floor of a house. Upon interacting with the Beast Hunter, you can craft the Leviathan Shield.

The Beast Hunter NPC also crafts other items like the Leviathan Crown and a Beast Hunter boat.

Blox Fruits Leviathan Shield buffs

After equipping the Leviathan Shield, you will get the following stat buffs.

+15% defense buff against melee, sword, and gun damage.

+30% defense against the incoming damage from the Sea Events.

+90% damage protection coming from the Sea attacks.

+1000 Health

With such great defensive buffs, you can easily participate in the Sea Events and take down enemies for rewards. Not only that, the Leviathan Shield also gives you decent protection against melee, sword, and gun attacks.

Also check: Blox Fruits 2x XP codes

FAQs

How to get the Leviathan Shield in Blox Fruits

You can get the Leviathan Shield by crafting it at the Beast Hunter NPC located in the Tiki Outpost.

What does the Leviathan Shield do in Blox Fruits?

The Leviathan Shield gives you damage protection against attacks and Sea damage.

Can you purchase the Leviathan Shield in Blox Fruits?

The Leviathan Shield can't be purchased from any NPC in this game.

