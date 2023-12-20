How to get the limited edition UGCs in Roblox Amazon's Holiday Dash

Roblox Amazon's Holiday Dash is an extravagant celebration that brings the spirit of the holidays to Roblox. This exciting event, presented by Roblox Corporation, is available to players of all ages and takes place over the last two weeks of the season. Take on a seven-season journey with Fox and her woodland companions, complete with animal-inspired mini-games in the racing genre.

Discover distinctive settings, accumulate points, and win up to 14 unique Limited User-Generated Content (UGC) products. You can vote for the UGCs that you think are best, then customize your avatar to make a statement.

You can savor the happiness on January 2, 2024, but take note that there is only a certain amount of UGC available. Presently, the developers have released four items that can be collected immediately and added to the account. You need to complete a series of mini-games and claim the item for free.

Get the limited edition UGCs in Roblox Amazon's Holiday Dash

To get the limited edition UGCs, you need to join the game. Here are the steps to do so:

Ensure that you have a registered Roblox account. If you don't, sign up on the official Roblox website. The next step is to log in using your credentials. You can now use the search bar within the Roblox platform to look for Amazon's Holiday Dash and hit enter. Click on the game's thumbnail or title to access the game details. Locate the green Play button on the game's page and click on it to enter the game. The avatar will be summoned in the game's lobby.

Once you are in the game, go to each UGC's item station and read the instructions to earn the free item.

404 Dog Backpack item

In Roblox Amazon's Holiday Dash, discover the whimsical 404 Dog Backpack – a charming accessory that's free to acquire. Limited to 22,620 pieces, this back item features a playful dog donning an Amazon delivery cardboard box, amusingly following the player.

You need to earn 450 Points to get this item. You can simply play mini-games to earn points. Once earned, go back to the station and claim it.

Cardboard Plane Wings item

In Amazon's Holiday Dash, discover the whimsical Cardboard Plane Wings, available for free. Crafted from Amazon's iconic cardboard boxes, only 33,620 out of 42,000 remain. Each player can claim one by accumulating 160 points through mini-games. Soar through the festivities with this unique back accessory, showcasing the holiday spirit and Amazon's eco-friendly touch.

Golden Box Head

Take advantage of the opportunity to win the rare Golden Box Head UGC in Amazon's Holiday Dash. It's a sophisticated take on the recognizable Amazon delivery box, with a sleek golden color. This elegant hat is free but is only available in 5,000 units, with a maximum of one per user. You must win five minigames to obtain it. The best part is there are no point requirements.

Diorama Box

You can get the Diorama Box, a back accessory boasting a frozen forest and miniature animals ingeniously crafted from Amazon's delivery cardboard. It's free, and only 10,000 are available. You can secure this unique diorama by completing a single mini-game. Once done, return to the station and claim it, adding a touch of holiday magic to your avatar.