Roblox Project Avatar codes (September 2023): Free Elements, Rerolls, and Yen

Project Avatar in the Roblox metaverse draws its gameplay inspiration from the iconic Avatar: The Last Airbender series. Individuals must choose their combat element and master the art of bending to become elite fighters on the map. Additionally, they can engage in quests to defeat the strongest NPCs roaming the server and receive resources and other rewards.

Newbies tend to suffer a lot as they lack the finest fighting tools, bending skills, and resources. That said, new players are asked not to worry as they can redeem the codes featured in this article. These codes are very easy to use and can help you become the best bender in the world of Project Avatar.

Active codes in Roblox Project Avatar

You can take your time in redeeming the Roblox Project Avatar codes, as they won't expire any time soon. Also, follow us to learn about the latest codes and future in-game updates. You can expect to find new codes during special events and after major patches.

!BIG1MIL - Redeem for a Family Roll

Redeem for a Family Roll !DJKHALED - Redeem for an Element Roll

Redeem for an Element Roll !THEYDIDNTBELIEVEINUS - Redeem for a Talent Roll

Redeem for a Talent Roll !WETHEBEST - Redeem for a Trait Roll

Redeem for a Trait Roll !JUICEWRLDDID - Redeem for 750 Yen

Redeem for 750 Yen !ROADTO10MIL - Redeem for 1.5k Yen

Redeem for 1.5k Yen !1500FOLLOWERS - Redeem for a Family Reroll

Redeem for a Family Reroll !12000MEMBERS - Redeem for an Element Reroll

Redeem for an Element Reroll !COMEBACKSOON - Redeem for a Skin Reroll

Redeem for a Skin Reroll !BIGLIONISBACK- Redeem for 750 Yen

Redeem for 750 Yen !UPD153- Redeem to roll a new Family

Redeem to roll a new Family !MOBILESUPPORT —Redeem to roll a new Family

—Redeem to roll a new Family !SYNTEURO —Redeem for 15k Yen

—Redeem for 15k Yen !ONEKAYFOLLOWERS —Redeem to roll a new Element

—Redeem to roll a new Element !CASHHKARTI —Redeem to roll a new Element

—Redeem to roll a new Element !UPDATE1SOON —Redeem to roll a new Element

—Redeem to roll a new Element !CODESONTWITTER —Redeem to roll a new Family

—Redeem to roll a new Family !LIKENFAVGAME2 —Redeem to roll a new Family

—Redeem to roll a new Family !GOODDAYLION —Redeem to roll a new Family

—Redeem to roll a new Family !FAMILYNFRIENDS —Redeem to roll a new Family

—Redeem to roll a new Family !Sub2BigBeefy —Redeem to roll a new Family

—Redeem to roll a new Family !SORRYSHUTDOWN —Redeem for 5k Yen and 5 Ranks

—Redeem for 5k Yen and 5 Ranks !SORRYSHUTDOWN2—Redeem for 15k Yen and 10 Ranks

Inactive codes in Roblox Project Avatar

Sadly, there are many expired codes in Roblox Project Avatar at the moment.

!JULYFOURTH —Redeem for 5k Yen

—Redeem for 5k Yen !HAIRWORKING —Redeem for a Hair Roll

—Redeem for a Hair Roll !HAIRWORKING2 —Redeem for a Hair Roll

—Redeem for a Hair Roll !ONEKFAVS —Redeem for a Skin Roll

—Redeem for a Skin Roll !GGLION —Redeem for a Skin Roll

—Redeem for a Skin Roll !SEVENKMEMBERS —Redeem for an Element Roll

—Redeem for an Element Roll !TWOKFAVS —Redeem for an Element Roll

—Redeem for an Element Roll !THXLION —Redeem for a Talent Roll

—Redeem for a Talent Roll !BDAYWEEK —Redeem for a Talent Roll

—Redeem for a Talent Roll !LIKENFAV —Redeem for a Trait Roll

—Redeem for a Trait Roll !THUMBSUPPLS —Redeem for a Trait Roll

—Redeem for a Trait Roll !MULLAHHH —Redeem for 750 Yen

—Redeem for 750 Yen !HAPPYBDAYLION —Redeem for 3.5k Yen

—Redeem for 3.5k Yen !WELUVLION —Redeem for a Family Roll

—Redeem for a Family Roll !DAWEEKEND —Redeem for a Family Roll

—Redeem for a Family Roll !NEWHAIRSTYLE —Redeem for a Hair Roll

—Redeem for a Hair Roll !MADHOUSE —Redeem for Trait Reroll.

—Redeem for Trait Reroll. !GOATSTATUS —Redeem for Skin Reroll.

—Redeem for Skin Reroll. !CONTENTUPDATES —Redeem for Talent Reroll.

—Redeem for Talent Reroll. !JULIANHAK06 —Redeem for Element Reroll.

—Redeem for Element Reroll. !RETSUNOTETSU2 —Redeem for Element Reroll.

—Redeem for Element Reroll. !AVATARPROJECT —Redeem for Element Reroll.

—Redeem for Element Reroll. !CHEFTACKO —Redeem for Element Reroll.

—Redeem for Element Reroll. !LAZGOCRAZY —Redeem for Element Reroll.

—Redeem for Element Reroll. !9994LIFE —Redeem for Skin Color Reroll.

—Redeem for Skin Color Reroll. !BALANCED —Redeem for Random Talent Reroll.

—Redeem for Random Talent Reroll. !BOBRUFUS —Redeem for Family Reroll.

—Redeem for Family Reroll. !FOLLOWONTWITTER —Redeem for Element Reroll.

—Redeem for Element Reroll. !FREETRAIT —Redeem for Trait Reroll.

—Redeem for Trait Reroll. !RELEASED—Redeem for 750 Yen.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Project Avatar

Just follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem Roblox codes within a matter of minutes:

Start Roblox Project Avatar and connect to the server.

Now, open the chat redemption box by hitting the "/" key on your keyboard.

Copy any active code from our list and paste it into the small empty text box.

Hit the "Enter" button to claim the free rewards.

You can find the newly obtained rewards in your in-game inventory.