How to get the limited Glove Balloon mount in SpongeBob Tower Defense

The newest mount in SpongeBob Tower Defense is the Glove Balloon, a vehicle that can only be acquired for a limited time. It is obtainable through the Nightmare mode stages of the newest story mode map, Rock Bottom. The mount will expire on April 28, 2025, at midnight, making it important to try to nab it at the earliest.

Here’s how you can get the limited Glove Balloon mount in this title.

Getting the limited Glove Balloon mount in SpongeBob Tower Defense

The Glove Balloon mount (Image via Roblox)

The limited Glove Balloon mount requires you to complete all 10 Rock Bottom stages on Nightmare difficulty mode. This vehicle is completely free to obtain, but the catch is that it’s only available for a short duration.

You only have until 11:59 pm on April 28, 2025, to finish the task, after which the event will expire. Once this occurs, the Glove Balloon will no longer be available through regular means. Hence, you should try to acquire it as quickly as possible.

This event can be a formidable challenge, particularly since Rock Bottom Nightmare mode features some of the most difficult stages in the game. Your party must have units that deal a hefty amount of damage while applying status effects like Poison to deal with enemy waves.

Once you complete the challenge, the Glove Balloon will be made available to you, after which you will be able to cruise around the overworld at your leisure.

About SpongeBob Tower Defense

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

This SpongeBob-themed game is about halting waves of enemies in their tracks by placing characters along their path. Your objective is to protect your home base from the foe’s invasion and defeat every last opponent to earn various rewards.

A large part of the experience is collecting characters based on the source material. You can perform Gem Summons, acquire units from challenges and Story completion, or participate in events for rare and exclusive units. Then, you can power them up through evolution and test their feats out in battle to clear challenging levels and gain even better rewards.

The title includes iconic characters, antagonists, and locations based on the source material, making it a treat for fans and newcomers alike.

FAQs

Is the limited Glove Balloon mount available for free in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

Yes, the Glove Balloon mount can be acquired for free, provided you complete the related challenge before 11:59 pm on April 28, 2025.

How to get the limited Glove Balloon mount in SpongeBob Tower Defense

The limited Glove Balloon mount can be obtained by completing all Rock Bottom stages on Nightmare mode.

When was the limited Glove Balloon mount added to SpongeBob Tower Defense?

The limited Glove Balloon mount was added to the game with Update 17 on April 25, 2025.

