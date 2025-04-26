SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 17 patch notes

SpongeBob Tower Defense received its latest update, featuring the new Rock Bottom Story map, on April 25, 2025. This patch introduces a host of additions, changes, and improvements that expand the way the game is played in many ways. You can acquire new units, earn exclusive items, and experience various QoL changes as a part of the update.

This article covers the official patch notes for Update 17 in this experience.

Official patch notes for SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 17

Next Stop: Rock Bottom!

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

New Story World to Conquer! Protect SpongeBob and Escape the Depths!

Play through 10 Chapters and two new Endless Modes!

Complete all three Difficulties and Achievements for Rewards!

Requires clearing Chapter 10 in Sandy’s Treedome (World 5) to unlock!

4 New Gem Summon Units!

(Mythic) Bert: applies POISON damage and slowing!

(Mythic) Tiff

(Legendary) Jojo

(Epic) Sand Creature

Exclusive Story Mode Unit Drop!

Earn the (Legendary) Glove World SpongeBob found only from Rock Bottom!

Includes chances of Unit Variants!

Limited Time Mount Challenge

This weekend ONLY, earn the Limited Glove Balloon Mount if you complete all Rock Bottom Chapters on Nightmare Difficulty!

Must complete before Monday, April 28 @ 11:59 p.m. CT.

QoL improvements, new features, and more

Trading Quality of Life!

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Search players by usernames in the Trading Hub!

Request trades on the map by tapping on players!

Gifting & Trading for Unit Storage!

Buy Gifts & Trade +100 Unit Storage packs!

Unit Storage cannot exceed 1,200 total space!

New UI Visuals and Improvements!

[NEW] Effect Type Chart: Wondering how effects stack and prioritize? Now available in the Unit Index!

Polished Story Queue Screen: New slick design!

Unit Manager: cleaner look and feel, as well as the ability to change attack priority in one place!

Patch Notes: added image visuals & expanded details from previous updates!

Additional gameplay changes

Removed Dry / Cold conditions from Sandy’s Treedome; these may return as a Challenge Condition at a later time!

FAQs

When was Update 17 implemented in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

Update 17 was added to the game on April 25, 2025.

How many new units did Update 17 add to SpongeBob Tower Defense?

Update 17 added four new Gem Summon units in Bert, Tiff, Jojo, and Sand Creature, and one Story-exclusive Glove World SpongeBob unit.

Is SpongeBob Tower Defense accessible for free?

Yes, the game can be accessed for free with no compulsory Robux purchases.

